 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms
2023-02-14 10:30:33
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI
2023-02-14 08:58:35
US Crude Oil and USDCAD Push Synched Range Swings Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-13 21:00:04
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI
2023-02-12 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
EUR/USD, Gold & Nasdaq 100 Setups Ahead of US Inflation Data. What to Expect?
2023-02-13 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm
2023-02-14 07:33:16
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-14 00:00:00
Dow and Dollar: What is the Potential for Volatility and Trend from CPI Update?
2023-02-13 22:30:32
More View More
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Bid Ahead of OPEC Report and US CPI

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • OPEC and API reports to be overshadowed by U.S. inflation announcement as the USD dominates global market moves today.
  • Higher inflation data could see a pullback in Brent crude oil prices while a miss on estimates may lead to a breakout above the $80 handle.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Brent crude oil is bid this morning finding support from a weaker U.S. dollar which will likely be the main driver of market pricing today. From a crude oil perspective, OPEC is scheduled to release its monthly market report later today that which will include their outlook for the market and it will be interesting to see whether significant revisions are made to demand/supply forecasts. Ending of the trading day the API weekly crude oil report will come into focus and another decline as seen last week could give oil prices a boost.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

That being said, the primary theme for today will come via the U.S. CPI release that is expected to come in slightly softer; however, many market analysts and Fed officials have noted the rate of decline has not been as significant as projected which leads me to believe anything in line or above estimates could result in a hawkish slant to the data leaving crude oil prices exposed to the downside. Post-release, Fed speakers are programmed and it will be interesting to see their reaction to the inflation data.

U.S. ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily Brent crude oil price action is trading marginally below the psychological $80/barrel resistance handle with caution being exercised by market participants shown via the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading. Sandwiched between the 50-day SMA (yellow) and the medium-term trendline support (black), the aforementioned fundamental catalysts could drive market volatility to test one of these key zones and potentially break free from the recent rangebound pattern.

Key resistance levels:

  • Trendline resistance
  • 80.00

Key support levels:

  • 50-day SMA
  • 76.69

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term watchful disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Turn to US CPI Report, Will Softer Inflation Rekindle XAU/USD?
2023-02-14 04:30:00
Gold Prices Look Oversold but the Short-Term Outlook Remains Uncertain
Gold Prices Look Oversold but the Short-Term Outlook Remains Uncertain
2023-02-13 12:58:02
Gold Prices Held Hostage by Fed Expectations – What Next for XAU?
Gold Prices Held Hostage by Fed Expectations – What Next for XAU?
2023-02-09 17:30:00
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023