 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Wobbles but Outlook Brightens, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Embark on Divergent Trends
2023-06-07 16:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Breakout Imminent, ECB Officials in Focus
2023-06-07 07:55:19
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-08 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices in Peril as Yields Surge, Technical Setup on XAU/USD
2023-06-07 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Wobbles but Outlook Brightens, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Embark on Divergent Trends
2023-06-07 16:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-06 12:01:02
More View More
Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, OPEC+, WTI, US Dollar, VIX, RBOB, OVX Index – Talking Points

  • Crude oil appears rudderless going into the Thursday session
  • The OPEC+ lollipop has been devoured by markets as it settles in the range
  • The underlying structure of the market seems to reaffirm a range trade for now

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The crude oil price has stabilised after a tumultuous start to the week that saw a 5-week peak before running back into the range.

This kind of price action has been a hallmark of many asset classes whereby a range is established, it breaks on either side, and then retreats back inside the range.

From a macro perspective, this might reflect the juxtaposition of central banks and the dilemma they face between reining in inflation while keeping their respective economies afloat.

Up until recently, the tightening cycle was deemed necessary, and in some aspects essential for the long-term well-being of the financial stability and prosperity of society. The problem now is the uncertainty around monetary policy and markets seem to be reflecting this unknown rate path.

Looking at volatility across markets and it is apparent that this directionless pattern has become entrenched.

The widely watched VIX index, a measure of market-priced volatility on the S&P 500, dipped to its lowest level since February 2020 this week.

Similar measures of volatility across bonds, currencies, oil and gold have crumbled in the last few days. See the chart below. A lower level of volatility might lend itself to more range trading scenarios.

CROSS MARKET VOLATILITY CHART – BONDS (MOVE), S&P 500 (VIX), OIL (OVX), GOLD (GVZ) AND FX (EVZ)

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

For crude oil, the lack of follow-through from the OPEC+ production cut announced over the weekend may reveal the underlying weakness in global demand.

On the flip side, the US has made it clear that they will seek to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) should oil stay under US$70 bbl.

Potentially lending some support to black gold is the RBOB crack spread that has ticked up again this week. The RBOB crack spread is the gauge of gasoline prices relative to crude oil prices and reflects the profit margin of refiners.

RBOB stands for reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending. It is a tradable grade of gasoline. If profitability increases for refiners, it may lead to more demand for the crude product.

At the same time, the difference in price between the front two WTI futures contracts is relatively benign and might be suggestive that the range scenario is intact for now.

Updated crude oil prices can be found here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL, CRACK SPREAD, BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO, VOLATILITY (OVX)

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Prices in Peril as Yields Surge, Technical Setup on XAU/USD
Gold and Silver Prices in Peril as Yields Surge, Technical Setup on XAU/USD
2023-06-07 19:45:00
Copper Price Latest: Weak Chinese Trade Data Trims Copper’s Recent Rally
Copper Price Latest: Weak Chinese Trade Data Trims Copper’s Recent Rally
2023-06-07 13:33:49
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?
2023-06-07 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
2023-06-06 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023