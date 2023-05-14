 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
2023-05-12 18:15:31
GBP Breaking News: UK Economy Expands 0.1% in Q1 of 2023, GBP/USD Bid
2023-05-12 07:00:53
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks

Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

CRUDE OIL FORECAST:

  • Oil prices fall for the fourth straight week, a sign bears remain at the steering wheel
  • Growing recession risks, together with the U.S. debt ceiling impasse are likely to weigh on energy markets in the near term
  • This article looks at key tech levels to watch on oil’s daily chart
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat

Crude oil prices (as measured by West Texas Intermediate front-month futures) retreated on Friday, settling slightly above $70.00 per barrel, and closing lower for the fourth consecutive week, dented by growing fears of a U.S. recession and its adverse effects on cyclical commodities.

Although the U.S. is not yet in recession, market indicators, such as the inversion of the yield curve, suggest that one could arrive soon. Granted, the outlook remains fluid and subject to change, but the recent turmoil in the U.S. banking sector has reinforced downside risks, increasing the likelihood of a downturn later this year.

The U.S. has the world's largest GDP, so a recession could severely curtail global growth, reducing demand for fossil fuels across the board. This could have a detrimental impact on oil prices, with most losses possibly concentrated at the beginning of the slump, given markets’ forward-looking nature.

The U.S. debt ceiling debacle is making matters worse for energy commodities. While the U.S. hit its debt limit in January, the Treasury Department has been able to continue paying its bills by employing extraordinary measures, but available cash could run out as soon as early June if the federal government fails to take corrective action.

If the country's borrowing cap is not raised soon, a default could occur in a matter of weeks, triggering catastrophic consequences for the economy and the financial system. Most likely, Democrats and Republicans will reach a deal at the eleventh’s hour, but that may only happen once markets begin to convulse and fall off the cliff.

In the current environment, oil prices will remain subdued, meaning more losses could be on the horizon. With sentiment on thin ice, market conditions could become quite treacherous in the blink of an eye, so traders should carefully monitor headlines in the coming days to prevent being caught on the wrong side of the trade.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, WTI oil is sitting above trendline support near the $70.00 mark after recent losses. If bulls fail to defend this floor and sellers drive prices below it decisively, a deeper decline toward $66.00 could be in the making. On further weakness, bears could challenge the 2023 lows.

On the flip side, if prices rebound from current levels, initial resistance appears at $72.00. A successful move above this barrier could open the door for a rally toward $73.75, followed by 76.50.

CRUDE OIL PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Crude Oil Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -5% 1%
Weekly -3% 20% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns
Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns
2023-05-12 14:12:03
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude