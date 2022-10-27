 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban
2022-10-27 03:00:00
Crude Oil Holds Ground as Inventory Data Builds and US Dollar Dips. Will WTI Go Higher?
2022-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
Meta Plunges Over 13% on Grim Earnings After Nasdaq Sinks
2022-10-26 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Scope For Further Gains
2022-10-27 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
More View more
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil Forecast, WTI, EIA, US Exports, Economic Data – Talking Points

  • A softer US Dollar aided commodity prices on Wednesday, including WTI and Brent oil
  • US inventory data sent prices higher as export demand rose ahead of Russian fuel ban
  • WTI takes aim at the October high after piercing above the 50-day Simple Moving Average
Advertisement

WTI Crude oil prices are nearly unchanged in Asia-Pacific trading as equity indexes across the region trade higher against a softer US Dollar. On Wednesday, WTI and Brent crude prices rose over 3% as a pullback in the US Dollar, and inventory data aided the commodity. A drop in Treasury yields reflected easing FOMC rate hike bets as traders mull cooling economic data points.

China reported stronger-than-expected GDP growth for the third quarter, but oil imports fell by 2% from a year before in September. Factory activity in October contracted in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Euro Area, according to S&P Global PMI data released over the past week. The impact of higher rates from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank appear to be trickling down into the economy.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report crossed the wires on Wednesday. US crude oil stocks rose 2.58 million barrels for the week ending October 21, which was more than double the 1.03 million barrel build analysts expected. However, gasoline stocks fell by 1.48 million barrels, and distillate stocks saw only a modest 170k barrel increase.

Distillate fuels, which include diesel, are around 20% below the 5-year average compared to the same period last year, according to the EIA summary report. Europe is ordering as much fuel as possible before the February ban on Russian products takes effect. The Biden administration is reportedly considering banning exports, but no decision has been made yet.

WTI brent spread

It isn’t just international diesel demand, US crude oil exports hit a record high at 5.1 million barrels per day. A surge in the spread between WTI and Brent prices, which rose to over $8 per barrel last week, the highest level since July, has fueled overseas demand. That drove the bullish sentiment in WTI, with traders brushing off the better-than-expected headline figure. Inventory data and high-impact economic prints will likely influence sentiment in the coming weeks.

eia distillate inventory

Image Source: eia.gov

WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook

A move above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) puts WTI prices on track to test the October high at 93.72. The falling 100-day SMA may temper gains short of that mark, however. A drop back below the 50-day SMA would likely see bearish sentiment take hold and push prices down to trendline support.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

oil technical chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes BoC Rate Decision as Speculator Confidence Wanes
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes BoC Rate Decision as Speculator Confidence Wanes
2022-10-26 03:00:00
XAU/USD Likely to Remain Rangebound Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
XAU/USD Likely to Remain Rangebound Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2022-10-25 10:29:52
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude