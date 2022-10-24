 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes
2022-10-24 08:27:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
2022-10-22 09:00:36
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Chinese economic data leaves brent crude demand wavering.
  • PMI’s show dwindling economic strength across the globe leaving brent vulnerable.
  • Brent crude trades below $90, can bulls defend once more?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil starts the trading week marginally lower after mixed Chinese economic data – see calendar below. Most of the downside stemmed from Chinese crude oil import data which is roughly 2% lower for the same period last year. China’s ‘zero COVID’ policy has a lot to do with uncertain demand forecasts limiting any potential crude oil upside.

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Brent crude market positioning for last week shows yet another increase reflective in last week’s price action but may have tapered off this week with demand destruction and recessionary fears keeping brent prices depressed.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

ICE BRENT CRUDE OIL CFTC POSITIONING – TOTAL OVERNIGHT INTEREST

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The USD opened weaker in early trading but has since regained some support adding to bearish momentum for brent crude. This comes despite talk around the possibility of the Fed easing off on the current pace of monetary tightening. From a U.S. perspective, S&P PMI data will be the focus for today with estimates slightly lower than the previous print. Any upside beat could sustain the dollar’s ascendency leaving brent crude exposed to further downside. The United Kingdom and euro areas have already released its PMI statistics, falling short on all metrics respectively, amplifying global slowdown concerns and lesser brent crude requirements.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART -UNDATED

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Brent crude daily price action has now fallen below the psychological 90.00 support level post UK and euro PMI. The most recent October swing low at 87.99 will be key for bears looking for subsequent support at 85.00. From a bullish perspective, defending the 90.00 handle may keep the line in the sand firm after OPEC+ supply cut announcement and may coincide with a possible bullish crossover via the 20 (purple) and 50-day (blue) EMA’s.

Key resistance levels:

  • 95.20
  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 90.00
  • 85.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 68% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but recent changes in long and short positioning result in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
2022-10-22 15:00:14
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude