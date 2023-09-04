 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
Gold
Bullish
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, RBA, BoC
2023-09-03 17:00:00
August Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187K, Setting Gold and USD on Opposite Paths
2023-09-01 12:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders, EUR/GBP Support Zone in Focus
2023-09-03 23:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slips Going Into the Weekend, EUR/GBP Little Changed
2023-09-01 15:45:15
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Japanese Yen’s Slide Pauses but for How Long? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-09-04 03:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?

Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Crude Oil, WTI, Bent, US Dollar, NFP, FOMC, HSI, RBA, BoC, ASEAN, G-20 - Talking Points

  • Crude oil’s leap to new highs appears intact for now with
  • A combination of production cuts and an inventory rundown boosted oil
  • After today’s US holiday, a busy week lies ahead. Will WTI keep climbing?
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

The crude oil price is holding onto loft levels going into a new week of trading after making fresh highs on Friday with markets mostly seeing a good US jobs report.

The WTI futures contract made a 10-month peak at US$ 86.09 while the Brent contract traded above US$ 89 for the first time since January.

Production cut announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia exasperated a fragile market after US inventory data revealed a surprising run down of stocks over the week prior.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report showed -11.486 million fewer barrels, while the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) weekly petroleum status report revealed a notable drop of -10.584 million barrels.

Friday’s US non-farm payrolls (NFP) were seen as positive overall with more jobs added than anticipated but the unemployment rate saw an uptick.

This was due to a higher participation rate and some downward revisions to prior readings. At the end of the day, the Fed is now widely forecast to remain on hold at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this month.

image1.png

Source; DailyFX

The US is on its Labour Day holiday today and cash Treasury markets are closed but bond futures are pointing toward a slight uptick in yields. Canada is also on a Labour Day break.

The US Dollar is little changed although generally slightly weaker on Monday, but APAC equities have seen a good day.

Of the main indices, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) has led the way higher, up over 2.5% today.

Metals markets are firm again after solid gains last week. Spot gold continues to trade near US$ 1,940 an ounce.

Looking ahead for the week, the RBA and Bank of Canada will be making interest rate decisions on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The ASEAN summit in Jakarta gets underway tomorrow and the G-20 will start later in the week in New Delhi.

Seven Fed speakers are due to give thoughts publicly throughout the week but closer at hand, ECB President Christine Lagarde will be talking later today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

The WTI futures contract has eased today after making a stellar run higher last week, eclipsing the mid-August peak to trade as high as 86.09.

Resistance could be at the breakpoint of 90.39 or at the twin peaks near 93.74.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints near 84.90, 83.50, 84.30 and 81.75.

Further down, there is a breakpoint, prior low and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 77.30 77.50 area which might provide a support zone.

To learn more about breakout trading, click on the banner under the chart.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

