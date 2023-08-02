 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-02 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-08-01 10:31:53
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Supply Expectation Sustains Key Crude Oil Benchmarks
2023-08-01 14:20:41
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Look for Further Gains
2023-07-31 13:30:38
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Takes a Tumble as US Dollar Gains Post Fitch Downgrade. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-08-02 00:00:00
S&P 500 on Edge Before Apple & Amazon, Gold Tanks as Yields Soar ahead of NFP
2023-08-01 20:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Toppish Ahead of BOE: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
2023-08-01 03:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies on Soaring Yields, USD/JPY Rockets Higher, Eyeing 2023 Peak
2023-08-01 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Remains Under Pressure as USD/JPY Looks for Upside Breakout
2023-08-01 06:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision

Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, Fitch, AA+, US Dollar, Treasuries, HSI, Nikkei 225, Gold - Talking Points

  • The crude oil price pressed toward elevated levels as markets recalibrated
  • The Fitch downgrade dominated price action, but the impact has been disparate
  • If the risk-off attitude continues, will WTI face headwinds?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The crude oil price has managed to hold the high ground even though other growth-aligned assets took a hit on Wednesday.

The WTI futures contract is a touch above US$ 82 bbl while the Brent contract has overcome US$ 85.50 bbl.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report probably helped to underpin black gold after the latest data showed a drop of 15.4 million barrels in the week ended July 28th.

The market awaits today’s US Energy Information Agency (EIA) weekly petroleum status report for further evidence of a squeeze on supply or otherwise..

One of the dominant credit rating agencies, Fitch, downgraded its US sovereign debt credit rating to AA+ from AAA after the North American close. This is the first time that the agency has done so in almost 30 years.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen referred to the decision as ‘arbitrary’ and ‘outdated’

Somewhat strangely, Treasuries rallied in the aftermarket with yields briefly dipping before recovering. The market seems to be heading toward perceived safe havens, even though this asset is at the centre of the storm.

Going against the grain, gold has struggled today, with the spot price sliding under US$ 1,950.

Equity markets have been less fortunate with a sea of red across the APAC region today. Futures prices are pointing toward a soft start to the European and Wall Street opens.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) and Japan’s Nikkei 225 equity indices have led the way lower, sinking over 2%.

Currency markets have reflected the risk-off tone with the growth-linked Aussie and Kiwi Dollars seeing the largest losses today.

Looking ahead, the US will see MBA mortgage applications and ADP employment change data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The WTI futures contract has made a 3-month high today, continuing on from a stellar run-up through July.

The ascending trend has been somewhat orderly as highlighted by the price remaining within the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band.

Just above the price, the 82.50 83.50 might be a resistance zone with several previous peak peaks and breakpoints.

On the downside, support could be at the 260-day SMA of 79.62, the breakpoint of 77.33, or the prior low of 83.82 which also coincides with the 100-day SMA.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index (HSI) Climbs on Stimulus Aspirations. Will China Drive HSI Higher?
Hang Seng Index (HSI) Climbs on Stimulus Aspirations. Will China Drive HSI Higher?
2023-07-25 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Aug 2, 2023