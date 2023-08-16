 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ahead of Euro Area GDP, FOMC Minutes: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-08-16 03:30:00
EURUSD Bounces Back Above 1.09 Despite US Shoppers’ Vigor
2023-08-15 17:00:12
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
Oil Price Latest: Market Slips Lower on China Slowdown Fears
2023-08-15 14:07:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Remains at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Higher US Yields, Dollar Send Gold to 6-Week Low
2023-08-15 12:44:10
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Remains Sticky, September Hike Likely
2023-08-16 06:35:48
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
Finance Minister Suzuki Sticks to Script as EUR/JPY, USD/JPY Advance
2023-08-15 11:03:00
More View More
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll

Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, LNG, WTI, China, PBOC, Fed, Kashkari, US Dollar, RBNZ - Talking Points

  • Crude prices are under the pump after US Dollar resumed strengthening
  • The Fed reminded markets of their intention and markets appear a touch spooked
  • If China is unable to reignite its economy, where will that leave WTI?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Crude oil slid lower again on Wednesday as it continues to retreat from the 10-month high seen last week.

A combination of China’s growth woes and a potentially hawkish-for-longer Fed supporting the US Dollar appears to have underpinned the energy commodity for now.

This is despite liquified natural gas (LNG) prices catching a bid yesterday on the prospect of industrial action in the gigantic gas fields in the northwest of Australia.

Woodside Petroleum (WDS.AU) and Chevron (CVX.US) are in negotiations with unions to avoid disruption to just over 10% of global LNG supply.

China’s new home prices were marginally softer in July but there is expanding concern that contagion emanating from property developers missing debt repayments could spread to other sectors.

Zhongrong International Trust Co., a major player in China’s trust sector, has missed several obligations to its clients over the past week.

The Peoples Bank of China set the Yuan at 7.1986 for the reference rate. A much stronger setting than had been anticipated by the market. It is being reported that State Banks have been directed to buy the Yuan.

Australian mining stocks are notably lower on the concerns that their exports could be impacted by a continual sluggish economic performance from their best customer.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Sentiment toward risk and growth-orientated assets had been already soured going into today’s APAC session following on from the North American session. Wall Street tumbled over 1% on all the major indices.

The negative perspective emanated from strong US retail sales leading to fears of a more hawkish Fed than previously thought.

These notions were reinforced by comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari. He questioned the prospect of whether or not the Fed had done enough to get inflation down to the target of 2%.

Treasury yields are slightly lower going into Wednesday’s trade after adding a few basis points across the curve yesterday. Spot gold is treading water above US$ 1,900.

The RBNZ left its cash rate on hold today at 5.50%, but the language in the accompanying statement was interpreted as hawkish by the market. The Kiwi rallied in the aftermath.

GBP/USD is steady near 1.2700 ahead of inflation data while EUR/USD traders will be eyeing Euro-wide GDP data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

The WTI futures contract broke below the lower bound of an ascending trend channel yesterday. For more information on breakout trading, click on the banner below.

The selloff paused at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and it may provide support ahead of the 260-, 200-, 100- and 55-day SMAs at 79.11, 76.68, 75.06 and 74.90 respectively.

Support may also lie at the recent lows of 79.90 and 78.69. Further down, support could be at the breakpoint of 77.33 and the prior low at 73.82.

On the topside, resistance might be at the breakpoints near 83.40 ahead of the recent peak at 84.89.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan
Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan
2023-08-15 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
2023-08-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
2023-08-09 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Natural Gas
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
NZD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023