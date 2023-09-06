 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Drop to Key Support Levels
2023-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-09-06 00:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses

Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

CRUDE OIL, WTI, NATURAL GAS, NG - Outlook:

  • Crude oil is attempting to cross above a tough barrier.
  • Natural gas has posted a lower high, risking further losses.
  • What is the outlook for crude oil and natural gas and what are the key levels to watch?
Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

Crude Oil: Cracks above resistance

Crude oil’s rise above several times tested resistance on a horizontal trendline since the end of 2022 (at about 83.50) has triggered a breakout from a multi-month sideway zone. The break has opened the way toward the October high of 93.00.

The bullish break follows a rise in July above the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts, and the 89-day moving average, pointing to renewed upward momentum, as pointed out in the previous update (see “More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?” published August 29) and strong support on the 200-week moving average in recent months (see “Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia: Is This Capitulation?”, published May 4).

Crude Oil Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Having said that, the upward momentum associated with the break above 83.50 is feeble compared with price gains. Crude oil needs to sustain gains if the breakout is real. A failure to hold on to the recent gains would raise the odds of a false break higher. In this regard, immediate support is at the resistance-turned-support at 83.50, and stronger support is at the August low of 77.50.

Crude Oil Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Natural gas: Risks further losses

A potential lower top / secondary high created this week in natural raises the odds that the five-month-long rebound is over – a risk pointed out in the past two updates. See “More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?” published August 29, and “How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?”, published August 11.

Natural Gas Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

That’s because natural gas has failed to cross above the crucial hurdle at 3.00-3.05 (including the March high and the 30-week moving average). The inability to rise toward the 200-day moving average and the hesistant nature of recovery since early 2023 are signs that natural gas isn’t yet ripe for a renewed bull market. Indeed, natural gas may need to undergo a prolonged period of base building before a sustainable uptrend emerges.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The possibility of natural gas bottoming was first highlighted in early 2023 - see “Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?”, published February 21, and subsequently “Natural Gas Week Ahead: Base Building May Have Started”, published May 22, and “Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next For Crude Oil?”, published May 18.

Natural gas is testing a vital horizontal floor at about 2.45-2.50. Any break below the support would confirm that the upward pressure had truncated, potentially opening the door toward the May low of around 2.00.

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
2023-09-05 15:40:24
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2023-09-05 09:30:10
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
2023-09-01 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Natural Gas
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023