Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
2023-05-10 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Economy Expands 0.1% in Q1 of 2023, GBP/USD Bid
2023-05-12 07:00:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Apr 25, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-11 17:23:27
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns

Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Copper News and Analysis

  • Soft Chinese data and reduced copper demand brings recovery into question
  • Technical levels to consider when analysing the potential for a bearish continuation for copper
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Recommended by Richard Snow
Read through the top Q2 trades identified by our analysts
Get My Guide

Copper is often looked at as a leading economic indicator as demand for the metal rises during an economic expansion and falls during a downturn. Copper is singled out, but similar inferences can be made when looking at a benchmark of broad industrial metals such as the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index, seen below.

S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

After enjoying a massive bull trend at during the global recovery and reopening, metal prices stabilized but have turned lower once more.

Softer Chinese Data and Reduced Copper Demand Brings Recovery into Question

Copper prices fell this week after China announced less than stellar import and export data. On Wednesday, China revealed that its imports contracted sharply in April while exports rose at a more sluggish pace, revealing that the reopening of the world’s second largest economy isn’t quite having the effect analysts had hoped for. In addition, Chinese demand for copper has been falling which may be in response to the decline in aggregate demand that is currently taking place as major economies continue to experience declining growth in a high interest rate environment.

Technical Levels to Watch for Copper

Copper prices have been hinting at a sharper move lower for some time now, waiting for a catalyst. Since topping out in January this year, prices have been in decline, making lower highs and, for the most part, lower lows.

The recent move lower showed some follow through with yesterday’s declines adding to Wednesday’s drop. 8442 was passed with relative ease, sending prices down to the next level of support around 8188, where prices appear to have found some support ahead of the weekend. If the bearish move has further to go, a close below 8188 would naturally bring 7865 into focus as the next zone of support.

Given the large selloff, it’s not surprising that the RSI has flashed the ‘oversold’ signal – often leading to a shorter-term pullback before traders evaluate the next move. Resistance appears at the prior level of support, at 8442.

Daily Copper Chart (IG)

image2.png

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
2023-05-10 19:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
Last updated: May 12, 2023