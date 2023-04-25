Consumer Confidence Sinks as Recession Headwinds Grow, USD Gains on Risk-off Mood

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above the 1.1000 Handle Remains Crucial
2023-04-24 12:00:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Selloff Finds Support as the Reality of a Tighter Oil Market Takes Hold
2023-04-24 14:43:15
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Cautiously Anticipate Tech Earnings
2023-04-25 07:55:45
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Another Rejection of the $2000 Level, A Sign of Exhaustion?
2023-04-25 10:56:23
Gold and Silver Price Outlook: Retail Traders Increase Bearish Bets, a Bullish Sign?
2023-04-24 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steady Pound Faces Big Data Week
2023-04-24 07:59:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Setup Ahead of PCE Data: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-04-25 03:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
2023-04-21 15:05:00
More View More
Consumer Confidence Sinks as Recession Headwinds Grow, USD Gains on Risk-off Mood

Consumer Confidence Sinks as Recession Headwinds Grow, USD Gains on Risk-off Mood

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US CONSUMER CONFIDENCE KEY POINTS:

  • April consumer confidence sinks to 101.3, well below consensus estimates of 104.00
  • The slump in the headline index can be attributed to a sharp pullback in the survey’s expectations component
  • U.S. Dollar (DXY) extends gains despite disappointing data amid risk-off sentiment
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500 Forecast: MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN and META Earnings to Guide Markets

A popular gauge of U.S. consumer attitudes worsened more than expected in April after a small rebound at the end of the first quarter, a sign that Americans are beginning to take a more pessimistic view of the economy amid stubbornly high inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and growing recession risks.

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence fell to 101.3 this month from a downwardly revised reading of 104.00 in March, clocking in below consensus estimates calling for a more modest pullback to 104.5. When sentiment deteriorates, families tend to cut back on spending. This can become a problem for the economy, given that household consumption is the main driver of U.S. gross domestic product.

image1.png

Source: Conference Board

Looking at the survey’s individual components, the present situation indicator, based on the assessment of current business and hiring conditions, rose modestly to 151.1 from 148.9 in the previous period, but the expectations index, which tracks short-term prospects for income, the business environment, and the labor market, took a nosedive, plunging to 68.1 from 74.00.

Focusing on the expectations index, readings below the 80 level tend to be associated with recessions, so a print of 68.1 is quite alarming and suggests that the country may be headed for a downturn later this year, especially if spending begins to downshift rapidly in the coming months.

All things considered, consumer confidence's results point to deteriorating economic conditions and cloudy skies on the horizon. This may prompt the Fed to embrace a less aggressive stance sooner than anticipated to contain downside risks from spreading/materializing.

In theory, a monetary policy pivot should be bearish for the U.S. dollar unless market turbulence intensifies and sparks flight to safety episodes, in which case, the greenback will stand to benefit. This appears to be the case Tuesday, with the U.S. dollar index extending gains after underwhelming economic data.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) 5-MINUTE CHART

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Shift in Risk Sentiment Hits Aussie Dollar (AUD/JPY)
Shift in Risk Sentiment Hits Aussie Dollar (AUD/JPY)
2023-04-25 13:44:36
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Outlooks
2023-04-25 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Eyes Fib Resistance as Bulls Regain Upper Hand
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Eyes Fib Resistance as Bulls Regain Upper Hand
2023-04-24 20:35:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above the 1.1000 Handle Remains Crucial
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Acceptance Above the 1.1000 Handle Remains Crucial
2023-04-24 12:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 25, 2023