Chinese Yuan Sees Record One-Day Move on US Dollar Selling as Industrial Profits Near

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has the US Dollar Peaked? Double Top Breakdown Sinks to Support
2022-10-26 15:30:00
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Pops Parity- ECB on Tap
2022-10-26 15:10:20
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Ground as Inventory Data Builds and US Dollar Dips. Will WTI Go Higher?
2022-10-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Meta Plunges Over 13% on Grim Earnings After Nasdaq Sinks
2022-10-26 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Wall Street May Rise as Retail Traders Sell the Rip
2022-10-26 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Smashes Through Psychological 1.15 Level as PM Sunak Takes Charge
2022-10-26 10:29:38
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?
2022-10-26 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
More View more
Chinese Yuan Sees Record One-Day Move on US Dollar Selling as Industrial Profits Near

Chinese Yuan Sees Record One-Day Move on US Dollar Selling as Industrial Profits Near

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, PBOC, Industrial Profits, Market Sentiment – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets eye a mixed open after US stocks fall alongside US Dollar
  • Chinese industrial profits are on tap as the Yuan gains amid USD bank selling
  • USD/CNH may threaten the 7 psychological level as prices test moving averages
Advertisement

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Thursday. The US Dollar fell against most of its peers after the Bank of Canada hiked rates by 50 basis points instead of the expected 75-bps hike, which dragged on FOMC rate hike bets. Fed funds futures see a 50-bps hike being the most likely outcome at the December FOMC meeting.

Meta Platforms Inc. posted disappointing earnings results for the third quarter, sending the stock more than 15% lower in after-hours trading. Alphabet and Microsoft fell around 10% and 8% in cash trading hours. The Nasdaq-100 Index fell 2.26%. The US Dollar DXY Index fell over 1% to its lowest level since September.

Gold and silver rose as Treasury buyers entered the market. The UK government’s decision to delay its spending plan to November assuaged wary investors following the market calamity earlier this month. The British Pound rose on the news, benefiting from a broadly weaker Dollar as well. The Euro was higher as the European Union’s natural gas coffers hit near-full levels.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

South Korea’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is due this morning. The advance reading is expected to post a 2.8% increase from the year before. That would be down from 2.9% in Q2. USD/KRW fell to a two-week low overnight. Japan’s foreign bond investment data for the week ending Oct 22 is on the calendar for 23:50 UTC. Australia’s Q3 export and import prices and Chinese industrial profits for September will wrap up the day.

The Chinese Yuan gained over 1.5% against the Dollar, posting one of the largest one-day percentage changes for USD/CNH on record. Reuters reported that Chinese state-owned banks sold USDs on Tuesday, citing direct sources. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD reference rate at 7.1638 on Wednesday, stronger than estimated. China’s foreign direct investment for September is set to cross the wires before the weekend. Iron ore prices fell around 0.5% on Wednesday. Optimistic industrial profits reading for September may help China-sensitive metal prices catch a bid.

USD/CNH Daily Chart Overlaid With the 1-Day Percentage Move

Chinese Yuan, US Dollar, record

Chinese Yuan Technical Outlook

A drop to the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) puts USD/CNH bulls on the back foot. A break below those moving averages could see prices accelerate lower, which would expose the psychological 7 level. MACD crossed below its signal line, a bearish addition to price action.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

usd/cnh chart, Chinese Yuan

Chart created with TradingView

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese GDP After Dow Jones Surged Amid Risk-On Move
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese GDP After Dow Jones Surged Amid Risk-On Move
2022-10-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY Trades Above Key Level as Investors Await BoJ Intervention: Asia-Pacific Outlook
USD/JPY Trades Above Key Level as Investors Await BoJ Intervention: Asia-Pacific Outlook
2022-10-20 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Traders Square Up Against MoF and BoJ as USD/JPY Targets 150
Japanese Yen Traders Square Up Against MoF and BoJ as USD/JPY Targets 150
2022-10-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CNH