China/Hong Kong Indices Steady After PMI Data: Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Price Action

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips
2023-06-29 12:32:08
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
2023-06-29 18:30:00
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
More View More
China/Hong Kong Indices Steady After PMI Data: Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Price Action

China/Hong Kong Indices Steady After PMI Data: Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX - Outlook:

  • China manufacturing activity rose a bit in June.
  • China non-manufacturing activity eased in June.
  • What is the outlook for the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index?
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

China/Hong Kong equity indices were steady amid hopes of a broader stimulus after data showed manufacturing activity in China rose slightly while non-manufacturing activity softened in June.

China NBS Manufacturing PMI advanced to 49.0 in June, in line with expectations, compared with 48.8 last month. China's NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.2 in June from 54.5 last month. This follows data on Wednesday that showed annual profits at China’s industrial firms tumbled 18.8% on year in the first five months of 2023, compared with a 20.6% contraction in January-April.

China's economic data have underwhelmed since April, raising concerns that the post-Covid economic rebound has run out of steam. The Economic Surprise Index is now back near levels before the economic reopening earlier this year. As a result, consensus economic growth forecasts for China for the current year have been downgraded in recent weeks.

Beijing has announced measures to support the economy, including cutting key lending benchmarks and a 520-billion-yuan package on new-energy vehicles. Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Hang Seng Index: Upward momentum lacking

On technical charts, the Hang Seng Index has been weighed by stiff converged resistance on the 89-day moving average and the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts. Unless the index is able to clear the April high of 20865, the path of least resistance remains sideways to down. Moreover, a fresh six-month low hit at the end of last month reaffirms the near-term bearish backdrop. Initial cushion is at the end-May low of 18045, followed by the end-2022 low of 16830.

Shanghai Composite Index

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Shanghai Composite Index: Downward bias

The break last month below key support on a horizontal trendline from December confirmed that the seven-month-long uptrend is over. This week’s fall to a six-month low further reinforces the bearish bias. Immediate support is at Monday’s low of 3145, followed by 3090 (the 61.8% retracement of the October 2022-May 2023 rise). Stronger support is at the December low of 3030.

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover​​​
2023-06-28 09:30:10
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Bullish Sentiment Fades, Frothy Valuations Questioned
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Bullish Sentiment Fades, Frothy Valuations Questioned
2023-06-26 18:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023