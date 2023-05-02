Canadian Dollar Weakens with Crude Oil Prices as Traders Turn Sour Before the Fed

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Core Inflation Retreats as YoY Print Accelerates, EUR/USD Lower
2023-05-02 09:33:29
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices in Freefall, On Cusp of Breakdown, USD/CAD Buoyed by Market Mayhem
2023-05-02 18:40:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-02 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD): Attention Now Turns to the Federal Reserve
2023-05-02 11:26:17
Gold and Silver Forecast: As Prices Dwindle, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-05-01 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Resilient Ahead of Fed
2023-05-02 07:54:56
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
2023-05-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Update: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY. AUD/JPY
2023-05-02 13:29:31
More View More
Canadian Dollar Weakens with Crude Oil Prices as Traders Turn Sour Before the Fed

Canadian Dollar Weakens with Crude Oil Prices as Traders Turn Sour Before the Fed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Risk Aversion – Briefing:

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Sinks Alongside Crude Oil Prices as Sentiment Sours

The Canadian Dollar was one of the worst-performing major currencies over the past 24 hours. Weakness in the Loonie followed a similarly dismal day for crude oil prices, with WTI sinking about 5.6% on Tuesday. That was the worst performance for the commodity over 24 hours since July 12th. Oil has fully reversed gains on surprise cuts from OPEC+ from weeks ago and then some.

Generally speaking, it was a risk-averse 24 hours across global financial markets. Pessimism picked up pace during the Wall Street trading session. By the end of the day, the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell -0.92%, -1.17% and -1.11%, respectively. Meanwhile, the VIX market ‘fear gauge’ soared over 10 percent (although most gains were reversed before the end of Wall Street trade).

Fears of slowing global growth likely drove market price action. For one thing, a couple of regional bank stocks plunged in the aftermath of First Republic Bank being rescued by JPMorgan. Meanwhile, a key labor market gauge continued heading in the wrong direction. There are now about 1.64 jobs in the US per unemployed person, the lowest since the end of 2021. Still, it remains historically elevated.

Oil is a key Canadian export. As such, the direction of the commodity often plays a key role in local monetary policy. As such, the Canadian Dollar was pressured lower by multiple fundamental forces: slowing growth prospects (especially potential trading demand with the US) and prospects of future revenue from crude oil.

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session could continue in the footsteps of Wall Street. A further deterioration in market sentiment may continue pressuring crude oil, and potentially the Loonie, sending USD/CAD higher. Markets are also nervously awaiting the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, due in less than 24 hours.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, USD/CAD turned back higher towards the near-term falling trendline from March. This could maintain the downward focus. But prices also remain above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter is starting to slope upward, meaning that a key breakout could be seen in this pair relatively soon. Extending higher exposes the 1.3833 – 1.3862 resistance zone. If not, turning lower places the focus on the 1.3263 – 1.3334 range.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Prices in Freefall, On Cusp of Breakdown, USD/CAD Buoyed by Market Mayhem
Oil Prices in Freefall, On Cusp of Breakdown, USD/CAD Buoyed by Market Mayhem
2023-05-02 18:40:00
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
2023-05-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Update: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY. AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Update: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY. AUD/JPY
2023-05-02 13:29:31
Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD): Attention Now Turns to the Federal Reserve
Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD): Attention Now Turns to the Federal Reserve
2023-05-02 11:26:17
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
Last updated: May 2, 2023