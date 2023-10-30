 Skip to Content
Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

Canadian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar - Outlook:

  • USD/CAD is testing major resistance.
  • AUD/CAD is attempting to rebound from strong support.
  • No sign of reversal of EUR/CAD’s broader uptrend.
  What is the outlook and key levels to watch in USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, and AUD/CAD?

The Canadian dollar is testing the lower end of the past one-year range against the US dollar after the Bank of Canada (BoC) governor last week indicated that interest rates may have peaked.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated last week that the central bank may not need to raise rates further if inflation continues to moderate. However, the central bank governor added that the BoC would be looking for “clear evidence” that inflation is heading toward the 2% target before it would cut interest rates. BoC kept benchmark rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday but left the door open for more hikes saying inflation could exceed its target for another two years.Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a very small chance of another rate hike at its next meeting in December.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/CAD: Looming bullish break?

USD/CAD has been testing a major barrier on the upper edge of a sideways channel since late 2022 (that comes at about 1.3900-1.3975). This resistance is strong and may not be easily broken – at least in the first attempt. However, any break above could open the way toward the 2020 high of 1.4675. For the upward pressure to begin fading, USD/CAD would need to fall under the early October high of 1.3785. However, the broader upward pressure is unlikely to ease while it holds above the September low of 1.3375. USD/CAD has maintained a steady uptrend since mid-2023, rebounding from a crucial cushion on the 200-week moving average, coinciding with an uptrend line from 2021.

AUD/CAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/CAD: Holding support for now

AUD/CAD is holding above strong support at the end-2022 low of 0.8600. Still, this wouldn’t necessarily mean that the downtrend is reversing – it could, but for that the cross would need to initially break above the 89-day moving average, coinciding with the upper edge of a declining channel since mid-2023. For a sustained rebound to occur the cross would need to clear the June high of 0.9100.

EUR/CAD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/CAD: Consolidation within a bullish phase

EUR/CAD has remained sideways for much of this year. However, there is no sign of a reversal of the bullish structure that began last year. The cross holds quite strong support on a horizontal trendline from early 2023, slightly above the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts (at about 1.4000). Only a break below 1.4000 would confirm that the upward pressure had faded.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

