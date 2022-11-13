Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: EURUSD Prints Largest Single Day Rise Since 2020
2022-11-11 11:00:34
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Soft US Inflation Data Has XAU/USD Eyeing Less Hawkish Fed
2022-11-12 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Underway as Silver Eyes Resistance
2022-11-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data Filled Week for GBP
2022-11-11 15:58:29
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is the USD/JPY Rally Done?
2022-11-13 03:00:00
USD/JPY Weakness Leaves 140.00 as the Next Downside Objective
2022-11-11 08:55:00
More View More
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data Following USDCAD Plunge

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

Canadian Dollar – Talking Points

  • USDCAD sinks to key support on continued USD weakness
  • BoC Gov Macklem opens door to smaller rate hikes
  • Canadian inflation data on deck next week
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Neutral

The Canadian Dollar’s performance was quite mixed last week despite considerable weakness in the US Dollar. While USDCAD punched lower, other Loonie pairs struggled. The mixed performance of the Canadian Dollar last week came as oil prices surged higher on the back of reopening news out of China. Despite the strong link between oil and the Loonie, some CAD crosses fell victim to broader global trends.

Looking to next week, the economic calendar is relatively quiet for Canada. Wednesday will see the release of October inflation data, which will likely weigh heavily on the Loonie. The Bank of Canada elected to slow its pace of rate hikes after a massively frontloaded rate cycle, as economic data in Canada continues to cool. Next week’s inflation print could bring about significant volatility in CAD pairs should there be a massive repricing of BoC expectations.

Canadian Economic Calendar

image1.png

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

In comments made last week in Toronto, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated that the central bank was open to smaller rate hikes moving forward. While saying that rates still “have further to go,” Macklem revealed that there “could be another bigger-than-normal step or it could be reverting to more normal 25-basis-point steps, we’ll see.” Macklem’s comments come at a crucial time, as broader economic data shows signs of slowing but inflation data remains hot. This is the dilemma that central bankers globally face; how far do you push in order to reign in inflation?

In additional comments made last week, Governor Macklem touched on the nature of Canada’s tight labor market. Macklem stated that labor markets must soften in order to lower inflation, as the economy remains in a period of “excess demand.”

The Bank of Canada is fighting considerable wage pressures, as vacancies remain elevated and wage growth remains broad. The Canadian economy added over 100k jobs in October, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.2%. Macklem went on to state that increasing labor supply is “not a substitute for using monetary policy to moderate demand and bring demand and supply into balance.”

Following last week’s US CPI print, a strong repricing of Federal Reserve rate hike expectations saw a massive move in the USD complex. As a result, USDCAD was able to make the clear break below 1.3500 before finding support into the Friday fixing. As more traders look to push the US Dollar lower, USDCAD may stand to benefit considerably. USDCAD bears were unable to tag or close below the 100-day moving average at 1.3225. Price did ultimately find support at September’s 1.3250 level, and this confluent area may offer bears a challenge in their quest for lower prices. The story here continues to be driven by the Federal Reserve, but next week’s inflation report in Canada may have its say in whether these key levels below are broken.

Overall, bears appear firmly in control and it may just be a matter of time before 1.3100 trades. While a countertrend rally would be painful, it cannot be ruled out given how far USDCAD has fallen in such a short amount of time. A retracement back to prior support at 1.3400 could easily materialize before the next leg lower to the 1.3000 area can begin.

USDCAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart created with TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Turns Bearish as Slowing Inflation May Further Weigh on Yields
US Dollar Outlook Turns Bearish as Slowing Inflation May Further Weigh on Yields
2022-11-12 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Crunch Boosts Aussie
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Crunch Boosts Aussie
2022-11-12 00:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data Filled Week for GBP
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data Filled Week for GBP
2022-11-11 15:58:29
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish