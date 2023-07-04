Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Creep Up on News of More Production Cuts
2023-07-04 11:00:18
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter

Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Bearish USD/CAD - Q3 Top Trade Opportunity:

  • USD/CAD has fallen below key support.
  • Improving risk appetite and stimulus from China bode well for CAD.
  • USD/CAD could fall further in coming weeks/months.

The Canadian dollar's rise against the US dollar above key resistance points to further gains on improving risk appetite amid resilient global growth, signs of a turnaround in commodity prices, and hopes of more stimulus from China.

Commodity prices (using the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return Index) rebounded sharply in the week ended June 16, while the Bloomberg Industrial Metals index appears to have found a floor. The rebound in commodity prices has aided commodity-sensitive currencies, including the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, and the New Zealand dollar.

Moreover, the raising of the US debt ceiling, fading stress in the banking/financial sector, resilience in global growth, and hopes that global interest rates are peaking have boosted investor confidence in risk-sensitive assets, especially technology stocks.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Furthermore, just as global central banks are reaching an inflection point in the hiking cycle, China cut a few key policy rates in the past week, boosting hopes of more stimulus in coming months to support the fragile economic recovery. Media reports suggest Beijing is considering issuing roughly one trillion yuan of special treasury bonds to help indebted local governments and boost business confidence.

From a monetary policy perspective, there is very little takeaway for USD/CAD. Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada aren’t done with tightening, although the extent of such tightening would depend on incoming data. However, stretched speculative short CAD positioning leaves open the possibility of unwinding some of those positions, especially in the absence of a sharp deterioration in global growth.

FX Positioning

image2.png

Source Data: Bloomberg; Chart created in Microsoft Excel

USD/CAD: Cracks below vital support

USD/CAD’s break below vital converged support around 1.3220-1.3320 has initially opened the gates toward the psychological 1.3000, potentially toward the August low of 1.2725. See the daily chart for potential technical price objectives. From a trend perspective, after being sideways for months, USD/CAD’s fall below the support has reversed the trend to bearish.

GBP/CAD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/CAD: Upside capped

GBP/CAD’s failure to rise decisively past the end-2022 high of 1.6850, slightly above major resistance on the 200-week moving average, points to fatigue in the nine-month-long rally. So far, the cross has been supported around a crucial converged floor, including the April low of 1.6535, coinciding with the 89-period moving average. The bias, however, remains down potentially toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.6300).

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

