CAD Breaking News: USD/CAD Drops as Inflation Cools for Third Consecutive Month

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Eurozone Inflation Narrowly Avoids Double Digits, ECB Next Week
2022-10-19 09:49:02
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as Biden Administration Considers Extreme Actions
2022-10-19 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slide Back into Fragile Support as the US Dollar Regains Strength
2022-10-19 08:13:02
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: GBP/USD Dips as UK Inflation Rises Beyond 10%
2022-10-19 06:44:22
British Pound Short-term Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Bristles for Break
2022-10-18 17:30:14
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
More View more
CAD Breaking News: USD/CAD Drops as Inflation Cools for Third Consecutive Month

CAD Breaking News: USD/CAD Drops as Inflation Cools for Third Consecutive Month

Zain Vawda, Analyst

CAD CPI Key Points:

  • The Canadian Yearly CPI Actual 6.9% Vs Previous 7% (Forecast 6.8%)
  • Canadian Core CPI YOY Actual 6% Vs Previous 5.8%.
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Canadian CPI rose 6.9% YoY in September showing a slowdown from a 7% print in August. This marks a third consecutive monthly slowdown in headline inflation. The drop came courtesy of a fall in gasoline prices while food prices continued to accelerate. On a monthly basis, the CPI edged 0.1% higher while core inflation YoY jumped to 6% compared to August’s print of 5.8%.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

The Bank of Canada (BoC) seemingly benefitted from front loading rate hikes as inflation slowed down in both July and August with the BoC aiming to ensure inflation doesn’t become entrenched. However recent comments by Governor Tiff Macklem seem to suggest that any hope for a pivot may be misplaced. Governor Macklem stated that there is more to be done as inflation will not fade away by itself.

Governor Macklem further weighed in on the recent uncertainty in financial markets indicating that it would not sway the BoC from fighting the immediate threat, which according to him remains inflation. The BoC has led the rate hiking cycle amongst its peers with 300bp of hikes since March as markets price in a further 75bp before the end of the year.

Market reaction

USDCAD Two-Hour Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction to the data release saw USDCAD fall around 20 pips. The break of the descending trendline on the 2H chart may hint at one more push higher before the bears return.

On the larger timeframes the pair remains overextended and in need of a pullback. The Canadian dollar has lost around 8% to the greenback in the past two months before finding resistance at the confluence area around 1.3950.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Eurozone Inflation Narrowly Avoids Double Digits, ECB Next Week
Eurozone Inflation Narrowly Avoids Double Digits, ECB Next Week
2022-10-19 09:49:02
GBP Breaking News: GBP/USD Dips as UK Inflation Rises Beyond 10%
GBP Breaking News: GBP/USD Dips as UK Inflation Rises Beyond 10%
2022-10-19 06:44:22
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebounds Ahead of Yearly Low to Approach 50-Day SMA
EUR/USD Rate Rebounds Ahead of Yearly Low to Approach 50-Day SMA
2022-10-19 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed