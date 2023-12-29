Q1 Top Trade: Bullish Russell 2000 as Soft-Landing Scenario Gets Traction

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Slides on Conflicting Red Sea Reports, EIA Numbers Ahead
2023-12-28 15:00:13
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds the High Ground as $2080 Beckons
2023-12-27 13:20:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?
2023-12-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
More View More
Q1 Top Trade: Bullish Russell 2000 as Soft-Landing Scenario Gets Traction

Q1 Top Trade: Bullish Russell 2000 as Soft-Landing Scenario Gets Traction

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

Looking for new strategies for 2024? Explore the top trading ideas developed by DailyFX's team of experts

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve's unexpected pivot at its December monetary policy meeting has significantly reduced the probability of a downturn in the coming year, making the soft-landing scenario the most likely outcome for the economy.

For context, policymakers have signaled that they will prioritize growth over inflation and indicated that they will deliver numerous rate cuts over the next 12 months, sending yields reeling in late 2023 – a situation that has eased financial conditions significantly.

The relaxation of financial conditions, in turn, has boosted stocks, steering major U.S. equity indices toward fresh records. Elevated asset values are expected to contribute to an enhanced wealth effect in the near term, helping support household spending- the main driver of U.S. GDP.

With the economic outlook stabilizing and already showing signs of improvement, small-cap stocks, which have historically thrived in times of lower market uncertainty, should fare well in Q1 2024 after lagging for much of 2023, possibly outperforming larger companies. This leaves Russell well-positioned to command strength early in the new year.

Focusing on technical analysis, the Russell 2000 experienced a surge towards the end of the fourth quarter in 2023, but encountered stiff resistance at 2,050, a key ceiling defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2021/October 2023 selloff.

To have more confidence in the bullish thesis, the small-cap benchmark must decisively climb and close above the 2,050 level, with a successful breakout opening the door for a rally toward 2,150. Subsequent gains could signal a possible continuation towards 2,300, followed by 2,355.

In the of event of unexpected and sustained weakness, the bullish bias would be null and void if prices dip and close below support near the psychological 1,900 level on a weekly candle.

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our first-quarter stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get it now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Russell 200 Weekly Chart

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Diego Colman

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 on Track for Another Day of Gains on Last Trading Day of Year
FTSE 100, DAX 40 on Track for Another Day of Gains on Last Trading Day of Year
2023-12-29 09:55:58
S&P 500 Within Whisker of January 2022 Record High While Nasdaq 100 Ploughs On
S&P 500 Within Whisker of January 2022 Record High While Nasdaq 100 Ploughs On
2023-12-28 09:58:35
FTSE 100 and DAX 40 Resume Ascent in Line With US and Asian Stock Indices
FTSE 100 and DAX 40 Resume Ascent in Line With US and Asian Stock Indices
2023-12-27 10:00:48
FTSE 100 Slips as UK on the Brink of Recession while DAX 40 Flatlines
FTSE 100 Slips as UK on the Brink of Recession while DAX 40 Flatlines
2023-12-22 11:00:25
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023