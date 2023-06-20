 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
2023-06-19 15:09:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell’s Testimony, Key Support in Peril
2023-06-20 15:50:00
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain
2023-06-20 17:01:40
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-20 14:03:30
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
Bullish GBP/USD Setup Around the BoE Rate Decision

Bullish GBP/USD Setup Around the BoE Rate Decision

Richard Snow, Analyst

Long GBP/USD Contingent Upon Bounce After Retracement

  • The Bank of England is likely to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25-bps
  • GBP/USD fundamentals support sterling as yield differentials and rate expectations favor GBP
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Bank of England to Hike Policy Rate

On Thursday, the Bank of England is likely to hike the bank rate once again, to calm stubborn inflation. Current consensus suggests a 25-basis point hike is most likely with markets even pricing in an outside chance of a 50 bps-hike.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

UK bond yields are outpacing US yields of the same maturity as markets fail to believe the Fed’s hawkish message. On the other hand market rate expectations appear overly optimistic for the BoE and perhaps a little light for the Fed as markets expect a further 130 bps in tightening from the BoE while hardly acknowledging one more 25 bps hike form the Fed. Such divergence bodes well for the pound longer-term and can support sterling going forward.

132 Basis Points Expected for BoE Before Year-end

image2.png

Source: refinitiv

Technical Analysis Around Bullish GBP/USD Setup

Cable, along with other FX pairs at the start of this week, exhibits a countertrend move. The pair heads lower, towards the zone of support around 1.2700 ahead of UK CPI and the BoE meeting. The pullback is desirable for a market that has already risen into oversold territory on the RSI, hinting that the move has become overheated.

With a 25% of a 50-bps hike on Thursday, there is a possibility that a 25 -bps hike may underwhelm markets, leading to a further pullback in the pair possibly towards 1.2676 or even 1.2585. However, market expectations around future rate hikes is likely to keep the pound supported and a rising yield differential (respective 10 year government bond yields) also supports the bullish view on GBP/USD. To the upside, a potential targets can be considered at 1.3000.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

