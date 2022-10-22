 Skip to content
Volatility Ahead with USDJPY Intervention, US GDP for S&P 500, ECB Rate Decision for EURUSD
2022-10-22 04:45:18
2022-10-22 04:45:18
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak
2022-10-22 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Increased GBP Volatility as Tory MPs Decide on a New Leader
2022-10-21 16:00:00
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
Volatility Ahead with USDJPY Intervention, US GDP for S&P 500, ECB Rate Decision for EURUSD
2022-10-22 04:45:18
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
BTC/USD Price Outlook: USD Strength & Rising Yields Hold Bitcoin Back

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • BTC/USD restricted by rising yields and USD strength.
  • Bitcoin withstands headwinds but can prices break the current range?
  • BTC volatility falls below stocks for the first time since 2020.
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Fed Pivot, Rising Yields and USD Strength – What’s Driving Markets?

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates at the most aggressive pace since the 1980’s, rising yields and USD strength does not bode well for risk assets.

In an environment where persistent inflation, hawkish central banks and economic uncertainty continue to drive sentiment, cryptocurrency and stocks remain vulnerable to geopolitical risks.

Visit DailyFX Education to learn about the role of central banks in global markets

After losing 74.5% of its value since the November high of $69000, a rebound off the June low ($17592.78) allowed bulls to drive prices higher before reaching another barrier of resistance at $20000.

Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Although cryptocurrency is known for its erratic behavior and large price swings, BTC volatility has fallen below that of US stock indices for the first time since 2020.

With markets already pricing in another 75-basis point rate hike in November, any surprises from the economic calendar or a break of the current range may allow Bitcoin to establish a fresh directional bias.

Graphical user interface, application, website Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

With recent price action consolidating between $18183 (Monthly low) and $19666 (Dec 2017), additional selling pressure and an increase in bearish momentum below $17592 (June low) could see prices falling back towards $16000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin Key Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 18183 (Current monthly low)R1: 19666 (Dec 2017 high)
S2: 17792.1 (78.6% Fib 2020 – 2021 move)R2: 20000 (Psych level)
S3: 17592.78 (June low)R3: 22718 (September high)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Bitcoin