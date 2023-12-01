British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Analysis and Chart

GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral

GBP / USD has risen as markets look to US rate cuts next year

The BoE, meanwhile, looks a lot further from lowering its own

The coming week offers too few likely cues to change this picture

The British Pound has risen quite consistently against the United States Dollar since late September, but most of that has been a ‘Dollar weakness’ story rather than a vote of confidence in Sterling. The coming week lacks major scheduled data from the United Kingdom and, while there isn’t a lot from the US either, what there is of the latter will probably drive trade in GBP/USD.

For the moment those all-important interest-rate differentials probably still suit Sterling bulls. While the Bank of England may not raise rates again, that’s far from certain. In any event, it’s likely a lot further from cutting them than is the Federal Reserve. Foreign exchange markets believe that US borrowing costs could start to fall in the first half of next year, and, once they do, could come down quite substantially.

Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the UK’s inflation fight could see rates remaining high well into 2024. So, it’s not hard to see why Sterling has gained. It’s probably also fair to say that the UK’s domestic economy has outperformed forecasts this year, if only because most of them were so gloomy at the outset.

Still, there may be elements of wishful thinking in the markets Fed take. The latest commentary from the Federal Reserve would certainly suggest that caution reigns in Washington.

The Fed has yet to pay much lip service to the idea that rates will fall anytime soon. New York branch President John Williams told a conference on November 30 that monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for ‘quite some time’ and, while that doesn’t rule out lower rates, it certainly indicates no hurry.

The question for this week is whether there’s anything in the pipeline likely to materially change the markets’ views. It doesn’t appear that there is, although there may be later in the month as various central banks including the Fed and BoE make their last policy decisions of the year.

US payrolls figures for November are due on December 8, and they are likely to offer the best short-term trading opportunity of the week. 175,000 new non-farm jobs are expected, for a steady unemployment rate of 3.9%. A stronger number could offer the Dollar support if rate-cut expectations wobble.

We were neutral on GBP/USD last week, and that proved a reasonable call given the price action since. Given the lack of potential game changers, we’re sticking with that call although with a modest bias to the downside as the pair shows signs of tiring.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/USD is challenging the uptrend line in place since mid-November and itself an acceleration of the rise seen since September 29. That line offers support very close to the market at 1.2611 and a close below it would suggest that the market may well be topping out.

To dispel that possibility GBP bulls will need to challenge Wednesday’s intraday peak of 1.2728 as soon as they can to prevent it from becoming a more significant top. The pair remains in a broad trading band defined by 1.2516 (August 28’s low) and 1.2836 (June 23’s high). A slide below the former level, which now acts as medium-term support, would suggest that GBP weakness was becoming entrenched, while bulls will need to retake the upper bound and hold there if they’re going to build a base from which to tackle this year’s highs.

Neither looks very likely in the near term, however, and uncommitted traders may be well advised to await a clearer directional trend now. Essentially sterling’s rise may be fading out, but it’s too soon to be certain of this, and the coming week may not bring clarity.

IG’s own sentiment data underline this, with traders’ views extremely mixed, albeit with a modest bearish bias.

--By David Cottle For DailyFX