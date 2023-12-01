British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-12-01 16:23:36
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Prints Fresh Weekly with 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-12-01 15:15:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
2023-12-01 12:48:15
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy
2023-11-30 07:16:57
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Returns Some Gains After Adachi Comments Suggest No BOJ Shift
2023-11-30 15:30:24
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat

British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Analysis and Chart

GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral

  • GBP/USD has risen as markets look to US rate cuts next year
  • The BoE, meanwhile, looks a lot further from lowering its own
  • The coming week offers too few likely cues to change this picture
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by David Cottle
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The British Pound has risen quite consistently against the United States Dollar since late September, but most of that has been a ‘Dollar weakness’ story rather than a vote of confidence in Sterling. The coming week lacks major scheduled data from the United Kingdom and, while there isn’t a lot from the US either, what there is of the latter will probably drive trade in GBP/USD.

For the moment those all-important interest-rate differentials probably still suit Sterling bulls. While the Bank of England may not raise rates again, that’s far from certain. In any event, it’s likely a lot further from cutting them than is the Federal Reserve. Foreign exchange markets believe that US borrowing costs could start to fall in the first half of next year, and, once they do, could come down quite substantially.

Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the UK’s inflation fight could see rates remaining high well into 2024. So, it’s not hard to see why Sterling has gained. It’s probably also fair to say that the UK’s domestic economy has outperformed forecasts this year, if only because most of them were so gloomy at the outset.

Still, there may be elements of wishful thinking in the markets Fed take. The latest commentary from the Federal Reserve would certainly suggest that caution reigns in Washington.

The Fed has yet to pay much lip service to the idea that rates will fall anytime soon. New York branch President John Williams told a conference on November 30 that monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for ‘quite some time’ and, while that doesn’t rule out lower rates, it certainly indicates no hurry.

The question for this week is whether there’s anything in the pipeline likely to materially change the markets’ views. It doesn’t appear that there is, although there may be later in the month as various central banks including the Fed and BoE make their last policy decisions of the year.

US payrolls figures for November are due on December 8, and they are likely to offer the best short-term trading opportunity of the week. 175,000 new non-farm jobs are expected, for a steady unemployment rate of 3.9%. A stronger number could offer the Dollar support if rate-cut expectations wobble.

We were neutral on GBP/USD last week, and that proved a reasonable call given the price action since. Given the lack of potential game changers, we’re sticking with that call although with a modest bias to the downside as the pair shows signs of tiring.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/USD is challenging the uptrend line in place since mid-November and itself an acceleration of the rise seen since September 29. That line offers support very close to the market at 1.2611 and a close below it would suggest that the market may well be topping out.

To dispel that possibility GBP bulls will need to challenge Wednesday’s intraday peak of 1.2728 as soon as they can to prevent it from becoming a more significant top. The pair remains in a broad trading band defined by 1.2516 (August 28’s low) and 1.2836 (June 23’s high). A slide below the former level, which now acts as medium-term support, would suggest that GBP weakness was becoming entrenched, while bulls will need to retake the upper bound and hold there if they’re going to build a base from which to tackle this year’s highs.

Neither looks very likely in the near term, however, and uncommitted traders may be well advised to await a clearer directional trend now. Essentially sterling’s rise may be fading out, but it’s too soon to be certain of this, and the coming week may not bring clarity.

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 3% 3%
Weekly 2% 2% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG’s own sentiment data underline this, with traders’ views extremely mixed, albeit with a modest bearish bias.

--By David Cottle For DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Growth and Inflation to Extend the USD Sell-off?
US Dollar Forecast: Growth and Inflation to Extend the USD Sell-off?
2023-11-26 09:00:44
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Hold the High Ground as Oil Prices Eye a Recovery
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Hold the High Ground as Oil Prices Eye a Recovery
2023-11-26 01:00:06
Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Week Ahead Outlooks
Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Week Ahead Outlooks
2023-11-25 14:00:37
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Support Align, Doubts Remain
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and Monetary Support Align, Doubts Remain
2023-11-24 17:00:25
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023