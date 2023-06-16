British Pound Weekly Forecast: UK CPI Plus BOE Rate Call Add Up To More Gains

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steadies After Strong Boost From Hawkish ECB
2023-06-16 11:30:46
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-06-15 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-06-16 05:00:00
Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause
2023-06-15 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Update: Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of CPI, BoE
2023-06-16 10:30:30
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Extends Upside after Dovish BoJ Decision
2023-06-16 14:40:00
Japanese Yen Slips as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-06-16 03:13:00
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: UK CPI Plus BOE Rate Call Add Up To More Gains

British Pound Weekly Forecast: UK CPI Plus BOE Rate Call Add Up To More Gains

David Cottle, Analyst

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Bullish

  • A big week of domestic economic happenings is coming up
  • Official inflation data are due, followed sharply by the Bank of England’s June rate decision
  • Both are likely to bring Sterling buyers out
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The British Pound has climbed to fourteen-month highs against the United States Dollar and the coming week’s economic events seem likely to see it make further gains yet.

The currency’s rise has been predicated on the basis that the Bank of England still has much more interest-rate hiking yet to do than the US Federal Reserve if the United Kingdom’s particularly acute inflation problems are going to go away.

The coming week will bring both official inflation numbers (for May), on Wednesday and, just a day later, the Bank of England’s June monetary policy decision.

The last set of Consumer Price Index figures showed a modest deceleration for annualized inflation. However, at 8.7% it’s still far above the 2% which the Bank of England is charged with targeting. (The rate hasn’t been down there since May 2021). Moreover, the food price inflation which so hits low-income earners remains rampant.

Wage rises are also starting to speed ahead, and the Bank of England may well feel that it’s now racing too, against time, to stop inflation expectations from becoming entrenched.

Throw in a still-tight labour market and a UK economy performing rather better than the admittedly very gloomy forecasts it faced at the start of this year, and the case for higher interest rates and, thereby, a higher pound is a very strong one. Economists reportedly expect a quarter-percentage-point rise in the key Bank Rate this week. That would take it up to 4.75% the highest since April 2008. It’s possible that the BoE could go for a bigger, half-point increase.

Of course, Sterling has already seen some very sharp gains, and strong inflation numbers this week, allied to a hawkish Bank of England, could see some decide to take profit toward the end of the week. But, even with that risk on the table, the path of least resistance for sterling still looks as though it leads higher.

Another risk might be that the Fed itself sounds more hawkish when its own rate-setters comment this week.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

GBP/USD has soared above the top of a broad and well-respected uptrend channel which has been in place at least on a daily closing basis since March 21 and is in any case an extension of the rise seen from the lows of March 7.

That channel now offers support at 1.27057, not very far from current market levels. A daily or weekly close above this is likely to embolden the bulls still further and put the psychlogically important $1.30 zone into play, a level last seen back in April 2022, and from which Sterling’s fall was deep and sharp.

There’s likely to be a cluster of support around 1.2620, where the market hovered between May 5 and 11. Below that, we find the first Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from the low of March 8 to the recent peak of June 14. That comes in at 1.2486 and looks pretty safe absent a major reversal.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

---By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Outlook: DXY Turns to Inflation Data and the Federal Reserve Next
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: DXY Turns to Inflation Data and the Federal Reserve Next
2023-06-11 10:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Tesla Drives US Stocks into a New Bull Market
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Tesla Drives US Stocks into a New Bull Market
2023-06-10 10:00:06
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Thin Ice Before Fed Decision, ECB Unlikely to Tip Scales
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Thin Ice Before Fed Decision, ECB Unlikely to Tip Scales
2023-06-10 03:55:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Delivers, Will the Fed?
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Delivers, Will the Fed?
2023-06-09 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 16, 2023