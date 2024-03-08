British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Drifts Marginally Lower After the ECB Leaves All Policy Rates Unchanged
2024-03-07 13:37:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
2024-03-07 11:00:26
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Remains Weak, Gold and Bitcoin Eye Fresh Highs as US NFPs Near
2024-03-08 09:03:50
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Energize Rally or Squash It, Possible Scenarios
2024-03-07 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Sinks on Bets BoJ Will End Negative Rates Soon, US Inflation in Focus
2024-03-08 16:30:00
US Jobs Report to Guide US Dollar’s Outlook; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-08 00:25:00
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Forecast: Bearish

  • GBP/USD has soared above its previous durable range top
  • It’s now back at seven-month highs
  • Be aware though, that this is part of a ‘Dollar weakness’ story

Learn How to Trade GBP/USD with our Free Trader's Guide

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The Pound looks set to start a new trading week at more than seven-month highs against a United States Dollar broadly weakened by expectations that interest-rate cuts are surely coming. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that the US central bank is ‘not far’ from a place from which it could consider reducing borrowing costs which have ballooned since early 2022 in the fight against inflation.

The most recent US labor-market data saw GBP/USD gain, along with most other major currencies against the Dollar, as wage growth relaxed a little and the unemployment rate edged higher. None of last week’s US action has seen rate-cut expectations brought forward from the markets’ current favorite month, June. However, it has seen those expectations become a little more certain, hence the Dollar’s broad weakness.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, has likely returned to uninspiring growth after what looks like a shallow recession in the second half of last year. The country faces the prospect of new political leadership this year, with the ruling Conservative Party badly lagging in the polls. Still the Pound garnered some support from the UK’s Spring Budget and markets seem prepared to believe that, whichever party wins, some fiscal discipline will have to be maintained.

The UK’s inflation rate is trending lower and the country is no longer quite the alarming outlier it was here. However, at 4% the annual rate remains double the Bank of England’s target, and the overwhelming likelihood must be that US interest rates will come down before domestic ones, and possibly quite a long way before.

The coming week’s trading cues will probably be dominated by the US, with official inflation, retail sales, and consumer sentiment data on tap.

However, the UK has monthly Gross Domestic Product data on tap Wednesday, with employment numbers coming up the day before.

Sterling does look a little overextended at present and, although it may not fall back very far in the coming week, some consolidation would hardly be a surprise.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by David Cottle
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

GBP/USD has surged out of the broad and quite elevated trading range which has contained trade since late November 2023. The Pound looks capped for the moment by psychological resistance at 1.29, a mark not seen since last August. Interestingly the past few days’ trade has seen GBP/USD rise comfortably above the downtrend in place since the fifteen-month peaks of mid-July. That trendline now offers support at 1.27005.

Still, the Pound is unsurprisingly starting to look quite overbought and some consolidation would seem likely, even if that just puts GBP back into its prior range. The top of that range now offers support quite close to the market at 1.29148, with Feb 2’s intraday high of 1.27661 likely in focus below that.

The market still looks very solidly underpinned by the first Fibonacci retracement of the rise up to those July peaks from the lows of September 2022. That comes in at 1.24970 and seems likely to hold off any bearish assaults.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
2024-03-03 06:00:00
Euro Trade Setups Ahead of ECB Decision – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
Euro Trade Setups Ahead of ECB Decision – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
2024-03-02 06:00:14
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Sterling Becalmed As Spring Budget Looms
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Sterling Becalmed As Spring Budget Looms
2024-03-01 18:30:52
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Struggles for Direction, Silver (XAG/USD) Looks Boxed In
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Struggles for Direction, Silver (XAG/USD) Looks Boxed In
2024-02-24 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
GBP/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Mar 8, 2024