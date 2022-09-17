British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2022-09-16 20:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
2022-09-17 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
More View more
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Poor UK economic data aids sterling decline.
  • Hawkish Fed adds to GBP woes.
  • March 2020 swing lows a thing of the past?
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Warren Venketas
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pound had a torrid week last week as we look ahead to a central bank filled bonanza ahead of us. The Bank of England (BoE). Has a tough task ahead but at least the central bank has had a week more to analyze the current situation after the prior meeting date was postponed sue to the Queens unfortunate death.

Money markets are currently pricing in roughly 50% chance of either a 50bps or 75bps interest rate hike but after reviewing last week’s UK economic data I tend to favor the former. With GBP so weak at the present moment, the 50bps hike may add to further downside and heighten inflationary pressures for the UK. In addition, the Fed will be looking to continue its aggressive path towards quelling inflation so it will be interesting to see whether or not the BoE reacts to the Fed particularly if they choose to be ultra-hawkish and front load rates by 100bps.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD price action shows penetration below the March 2020 swing low at 1.1410, now opening up the possibility for subsequent support zones. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) may shows higher lows (green) while cable prints lower lows. This phenomenon is known as bullish divergence and can lead to a reversal to the upside. Fundamentals are not in line with this outlook just yet, particularly with the UK heading into the winter months in the midst of an energy crisis.

A candle close above the 1.1410 swing low may prompt bulls to re-enter thus keeping the pound afloat ahead of the BoE meeting.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1600
  • 1.1410

Key support levels:

  • 1.1300

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 81% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
Consumer Sentiment Rises for Third Month in a Row, Nasdaq 100 Retains Most Losses
Consumer Sentiment Rises for Third Month in a Row, Nasdaq 100 Retains Most Losses
2022-09-16 14:40:54
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish