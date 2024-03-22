British Pound Weekly Forecast – GBP, Gilt Yields Slide, FTSE 100 Rallies Further

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains Already at Risk After Markets Digest FOMC, SNB Revelations
2024-03-21 15:08:03
Fed Sticks to Dovish Policy Roadmap; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-03-21 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind
2024-03-21 11:00:00
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues
2024-03-19 13:00:31
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Soars to New All-Time High After the Fed Reaffirmed Rate Cut View
2024-03-21 09:12:55
Fed Sticks to Dovish Policy Roadmap; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-03-21 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index Pushes Higher, Sterling Continues to Weaken After BoE Dovish Shift
2024-03-22 08:50:15
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Vote Split Turns Dovish, GBP/USD Slips
2024-03-21 12:31:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2024-03-21 18:00:00
USD/JPY Selloff Continues Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2024-03-20 14:08:55
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast – GBP, Gilt Yields Slide, FTSE 100 Rallies Further

British Pound Weekly Forecast – GBP, Gilt Yields Slide, FTSE 100 Rallies Further

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Prices, Analysis, and Charts

  • A dovish BoE sends GBP-pairs tumbling.
  • UK government bond yields eye multi-week lows.
  • FTSE 100 posts a fresh one-year high.

Most Read: Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Vote Split Turns Dovish, GBP/USD Slips

GBP/USD is trading around lows last seen one month ago after the Bank of England gave a strong hint that they may start cutting interest rates in June. Going into the meeting, market forecasts pointed at the August meeting for the first UK Bank Rate cut, but this changed rapidly after the MPC meeting on Thursday. GBP/USD fell from a high of 1.2800 to around 1.2650 and this sell-off has continued as we go into the weekend. Sterling is currently trying to find a balance against the US dollar, and this will be made harder next week due to a lack of any important events or data releases, and a UK Bank Holiday on the Friday. Support is seen at 1.2591 (200day sma), 1.2547, and then the 50% Fib retracement at 1.2471.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Learn how to use economic data and events to help your trading

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

IG Retail data shows 64.55% of GBP/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.82 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 39.00% higher than yesterday and 21.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.34% lower than yesterday and 30.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

See How Changes in IG Client Sentiment Can Help Your Trading Decisions

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -9% 1%
Weekly 25% -28% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

UK government bond yields also fell sharply post-BoE as traders began pricing in lower UK borrowing costs. The rate-sensitive UK 2-year gilt opened this week with a yield of 4.35% before drifting lower into the meeting. This move lower accelerated yesterday and today with the yield touching a low of 4.08%. The chart suggests a break below 4.07% brings a near-term target of 3.96% into focus.

UK 2-Year Gilt Yield

image2.png

The FTSE 100 had a much better week as a weaker rate backdrop saw traders push the indices to a new one-year high. A weaker GBP/USD also helped fuel the move, boosting profits of FTSE 100 companies that earn US dollars abroad. With GBP/USD unlikely to push higher in the short term, the FTSE 100 will push higher. The FTSE 100 all-time high of 8044 is set to come under pressure in the weeks ahead.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

image3.png

What is your view on the British Pound, Gilt yields, and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: FOMC in View – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: FOMC in View – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-17 06:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups
2024-03-16 06:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene
2024-03-15 18:30:27
Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
2024-03-09 18:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024