British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength

British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

What's on this page

GBP/USD Analysis and Charts

  • Falling UK wages will cheer the BoE.
  • Cable is under pressure from the US dollar.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound Weekly Forecast: Big UK Data Week May Not Mean Big Moves

UK wage growth slowed in November, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged. While wage growth continues to fall, it remains too high for the Bank of England to consider any imminent UK rate cut.

ONS Labour Market Overview

image1.png

For all market-moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The latest UK implied rates show the first UK Base Rate cut is seen in May with a total of 131 basis points of cuts predicted for next year.

image2.png

The US dollar has returned from a long weekend on the front foot and is pushing higher. The US dollar index is at a 10-day high, aided in part by slightly higher US Treasury bond yields and ongoing geopolitical worries in Ukraine and the Red Sea. This dollar strength is pushing cable into a support level around 1.2667, and if this is broken then the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.2628, a cluster of prior lows around 1.2610/15, and the 50-day simple moving average at 1.2608 will all come into play. A move higher would see 1.2742 act as resistance ahead of a cluster of recent highs up to just under 1.2800.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Chart using TradingView

Retail trader GBP/USD data show 49.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 20.81% higher than yesterday and 13.71% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.02% lower than yesterday and 12.71% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

What Does Changing Retail Sentiment Mean for GBP/USD Price Action?

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -17% 0%
Weekly 14% -17% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024