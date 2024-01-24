British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
2024-01-24 10:14:31
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
Gold and Silver Continue to Struggle, Heavyweight US Data Releases Later this Week
2024-01-23 17:00:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-01-24 11:05:29
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast – Technical Analysis on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-01-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
2024-01-23 08:28:19
More View More
British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest

British Pound Rallies on Robust UK PMIs, GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Analysis and Charts

  • Services activity was at an eight-month high in January.
  • Cable clips 1.2773 after the data release.

Most Read: British Pound Weekly Forecast: Ranges Look Set to Hold, But Watch US Data

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest S&P Global PMIs showed UK services activity picking up to an eight-month high, while the composite index hit a fresh seven-month peak. Manufacturing however slipped to a three-month low.

image1.png

According to S&P Global chief business economist, Chris Williamson,

‘UK business activity growth accelerated for a third straight month in January, according to early PMI survey data, marking a promising start to the year. The survey data point to the economy growing at a quarterly rate of 0.2% after a flat fourth quarter, therefore skirting recession and showing signs of renewed momentum.’

‘Businesses have also become more optimistic about the year ahead, with confidence rebounding to its highest since last May. Business activity and confidence are being in part driven by hopes of faster economic growth in 2024, in turn, linked to the prospect of falling inflation and commensurately lower interest rates.’

Mr. Williamson warned however that ‘supply disruptions in the Red Sea are reigniting inflation in the manufacturing sector. Supply delays have spiked higher as shipping is re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope.’

The latest data has seen UK rate cut expectations pared back further. The market is now forecasting around 88 basis points of rate cuts this year, after pricing more than 125 basis points of cuts at the end of last year.

image2.png

Cable continues to probe higher and may soon test a set of recent highs all the up to the December 28th, multi-month print of 1.2828. The next driver of cable will come from the right-hand side of the quote, the US dollar. Thursday sees the latest US durable goods and the advanced Q4 US GDP releases (13:30 UK), while on Friday, US core PCE hits the screens, also at 13:30 UK.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Chart using TradingView

Retail trader GBP/USD data show 45.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.19 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.31% higher than yesterday and 18.52% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.14% lower than yesterday and 24.10% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

What Does Changing Retail Sentiment Mean for GBP/USD Price Action?

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -23% 15% -3%
Weekly -23% 21% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP continues to test a prior level of multi-month support around 0.8550. If this is broken convincingly then the 0.8500 area looks likely to come back into focus.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image4.png

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
Euro Holds Up Despite More Shaky PMIs, ECB Rate Decision Up Next
2024-01-24 10:14:31
AUD Price Update: Aussie Mulling Latest Chinese Stimulus, AUD Contained
AUD Price Update: Aussie Mulling Latest Chinese Stimulus, AUD Contained
2024-01-24 09:14:21
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-01-23 12:36:37
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
2024-01-23 08:28:19
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 24, 2024