EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EUR/USD Eyeing Key Support Test Ahead of NFP
2023-04-06 10:30:45
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Slides as US Data Underwhelms Pushing Yields Down. Lower WTI?
2023-04-06 05:00:00
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: Uncertainty Lies Ahead for XAU/USD
2023-04-07 21:00:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Echoes Uncertain Global Sentiment
2023-04-06 07:55:40
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
British Pound Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-04-08 10:00:06
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
USD/JPY
Bearish
News
Economic Woes Aid Japanese Yen; More Downside in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-04-06 03:30:00
US Dollar Gains on Soft Data that May Signal a Shift in Market Perception for USD
2023-04-06 00:30:00
British Pound Q2 2023 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
British Pound Q2 2023 Technical Forecast:

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The British Pound's technical outlook is neutral with the UK currency likely to be relatively stable to marginally firmer over the coming weeks. And that means we need to look at the dynamics of other major currencies to see if there are any potentially attractive set-ups against Sterling. Two currencies spring to mind, the US dollar and the Euro.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have hiked rates over the last year, keeping the interest rate differential between the two currencies roughly equal. Going forward this may change with the Fed likely to pause before starting to cut rates later this year while the BoE may have another hike before they pause. While the rate differential between the two currencies may not widen dramatically, sentiment may underpin GBP/USD.

The daily GBP/USD chart shows how the pair has traded sideways over the past three months with cable currently eyeing the resistance at 1.2448. The moving average set-up is positive and should continue to underpin the move higher, while the recent series of higher lows indicate ongoing strength in the pair. If the pair breaks and opens above resistance at 1.2448, then a prior high at 1.2667 comes into play. Looking ahead, GBP/USD in Q2 may continue its sideways trade with a slight upside bias.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

While Sterling may push higher against the US dollar, it is likely to struggle against the Euro, again on rate differential expectations. The European Central Bank has been very vocal about the need to continue hiking interest rates over the next few months in its ongoing battle against inflation and this will lead to the interest rate differential against the British Pound widening, favoring the Euro.

The Daily EUR/GBP chart again shows a fairly well-defined sideways pattern with support and resistance at 0.8712 and 0.8978 respectively. The support level looks reasonably strong having been tested and rejected over the last four months, and unless there is a fundamental change in the ECB’s thinking, or if a fresh Euro Area banking crisis hits, this level should hold. Just below support sits the 200-day moving average which will provide additional underpinning. A confirmed break above a recent double top around 0.8825/30 should allow the pair to re-test 0.8978 and potentially higher with little in the way of technical resistance above here.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image2.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

