British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Slides on Conflicting Red Sea Reports, EIA Numbers Ahead
2023-12-28 15:00:13
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds the High Ground as $2080 Beckons
2023-12-27 13:20:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?
2023-12-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
More View More
British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?

British Pound Q1 Forecast: Can the BoE Temper UK Rate Cut Expectations?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound Fundamental Outlook

In the Q4 British Pound forecast we questioned whether the Bank of England (BoE) was finished hiking interest rates and if they would ease into a period of consolidation to let the raft of rate hikes work their way through the economy. This question has now been answered. It is now highly unlikely that the BoE will move rates higher again in the foreseeable future and a series of quarter-point rate cuts are now fully priced into the market. The new question is, how long will the UK central bank push back against these market expectations before they start to ease monetary policy?

This article is specifically dedicated to analyzing the fundamental factors driving the British pound. If you are interested in a detailed exploration of the technical outlook and price action dynamics, don't miss the opportunity to download the full Q1 pound trading guide. It's available for free!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Inflation Takes a Sharp Turn Lower

The recently released Inflation Report saw price pressures ease sharply in November, hitting the lowest level seen in more than two years. A combination of falling fuel, food and household good prices pushed annual inflation down to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, well below market forecasts of 4.4%. This fall below 4% is in contrast to the BoE’s predications at the November MPC meeting where CPI inflation was seen falling to 4.5% in Q1 2024 and 3.75% in Q2 2024. The report suggested that inflation would fall to target (2%) in two years’ time. It looks likely that the BoE will have to revise their inflation expectations a lot lower in the next quarterly MPC Report in February.

BoE November Monetary Policy Report - Forecast Summary

image1.png

The above BoE Summary also shows that UK growth is expected to flatline in 2024 before a very modest pick-up in 2025. If these projections are correct, and they may be upgraded in February, it will become increasingly hard for the BoE to ignore market calls for a series of interest rate cuts next year, and starting sooner rather than later.

Looking at current expectations for UK interest rates next year, financial markets are already pricing in five 25 basis point rate cuts next year, with the first move lower fully priced in at the May MPC meeting.

image2.png

Interested in learning how retail positioning can shape GBP/USD’s path? Our sentiment guide explains the role of crowd mentality in FX market dynamics. Get the free guide now!

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -9% -1%
Weekly 3% -10% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The difference between the Bank of England’s and the market's expectations on the path of interest rates is set to steer the British Pound over the coming quarter. The BoE is not alone in trying to temper rate cut expectations with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also trying to talk back market expectations. The messaging from all three central banks will add volatility to GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in the coming months and will give traders a range of opportunities to trade central bank talk.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fading Bullish Momentum for Pound
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fading Bullish Momentum for Pound
2023-12-29 08:16:57
The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance
The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance
2023-12-28 21:30:00
Mastering Risk Aversion: A Day Trader’s Top Lesson Learned
Mastering Risk Aversion: A Day Trader’s Top Lesson Learned
2023-12-28 20:00:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes US Jobless Claims
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes US Jobless Claims
2023-12-28 07:47:15
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023