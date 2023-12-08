 Skip to Content
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by NFPs, BoE, ECB, Fed Decisions Ahead

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by NFPs, BoE, ECB, Fed Decisions Ahead

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

  • Dollar pops higher on US Jobs Report.
  • Fed, BoE, and ECB all update monetary policy settings next week.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Most Read: British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

The latest US Jobs Report came in a touch stronger than market forecast, sending US bond yields, and the US dollar, higher. The US unemployment rate is now down at 3.7%, compared to forecasts and a prior reading of 3.9%, and this is giving hawks ammunition to push back against heightened US interest rate cut expectations in 2024.

November Jobs Report: Unemployment Falls and NFP Print Beats Forecasts, DXY Advances

Next week’s economic calendar is packed full of high-importance, market-moving economic releases and events. Taking poll position, the latest monetary policy decisions and updates from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank. While none of these events will be ‘live’ as interest rates are fully expected to be left untouched, the latest updates by these central banks and the language used at their post-decision press conferences will drive all three currencies in the weeks ahead.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 image1.pngimage2.png

Government bond yields and interest rate expectations have been a prime mover of FX markets over the last few weeks with the Fed and ECB seemingly arm wrestling over who will cut rates first – at least in the market’s eyes.

Looking at the current market expectations for BoE, ECB, and Fed rate cuts shows the UK central bank is lagging.

BoE Rate Expectations

image3.png

…the Fed is now looking at a May rate cut

Fed Rate Expectations

image4.png

…while the ECB is currently seen as the first cab off the rank.

ECB Rate Expectations

image5.png
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Cable is pushing lower and looks as though it wants to break below 1.2500 and test both the 200-day sma at 1.2481 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2471. If these levels are broken 1.2447 comes into play and may provide stronger short-term support.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image6.png

EUR/GBP is looking to stabilize after a hefty sell-off over the last three weeks and is nearing an old zone of activity that should give the pair some support. The simple moving averages set-up remains negative and a re-test of 0.85493 looks likely. Below here there is a cluster of prior supportive lows down to 0.84918 and it would take a dovish ECB or hawkish BoE to break these next week,

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image7.png

Charts using TradingView

Retail trader EUR/GBP data show 72.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.65 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.66% lower than yesterday and 15.84% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.04% higher than yesterday and 0.52% lower than last week.

What Does Changing Retail Sentiment Mean for Price Action?

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -6% -5%
Weekly 9% -6% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

