British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: China Covid Woes Weigh on Prices as Traders Eye Inventory Data
2022-11-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Falls Towards Monthly Low After Failing to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-11-01 01:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
More View more
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC

British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Winter months could weigh on cable.
  • BoE rate hike probabilities favor 75bps but could surprise lower.
  • Rising wedge chart pattern in focus.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pound opened the morning stronger against the dollar mostly driven by USD weakness but concerns over colder than expected temperatures over the winter months have heightened fears around energy supply shortages. While markets are mainly focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement tomorrow, the Bank of England (BoE) announcement will quickly take center stage post-release. Money markets have been drawing down on rate hike expectations but still remains around 75bps – see table below, a likely overestimation of what could be a 50bps increment if recent BoE commentary is anything to go by.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

BOE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar kicked off the day with a decline in housing prices for October – the biggest fall since COVID and may signal the beginning of a property slump. Higher interest rates have been the principal driver of this decline as the UK looks to quell inflationary pressures however, the average consumer remains the biggest loser. Later today, UK manufacturing PMI is due and is estimated to drop significantly highlighting the poor economic state in the UK. Moving over to the U.S., both S&P Global and ISM manufacturing PMI releases are scheduled but are unlikely to move the needle considering the U.S. is primarily a services driven economy. A miss below 50 will place the U.S. into contractionary territory and may extend the dollar’s decline today giving GBP bulls some support.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action shows the continued development of the rising wedge formation (yellow) as prices hover around the 1.1500 psychological handle. My forecast favors a dollar bias which mirrors the traditional consequence of the falling wedge. Fundamental catalysts including the FOMC meet and BoE rate decision should provide the stimulus required for a wedge downside breakout or invalidation by way of GBP upside.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1646/100-day EMA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • 1.1500
  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • Wedge support

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently 57% LONG on GBP/USD (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we prefer a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Hike by 0.25% as Expected. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Hike by 0.25% as Expected. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-11-01 03:30:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
2022-10-31 10:29:41
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude
GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bullish