British Pound (GBP) Week Ahead: A Bruising Week For Sterling

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-23 11:23:28
Euro Breaking News: Frightful German & EZ PMI’s Exacerbate Risk Off Move on EUR/USD
2023-06-23 08:24:47
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
2023-06-22 11:22:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark
2023-06-22 16:45:00
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Week Ahead: A Bruising Week For Sterling

British Pound (GBP) Week Ahead: A Bruising Week For Sterling

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • UK 2yr-10yr Gilt yield curve inverts further.
  • UK economic calendar is thin.
  • Cable may test prior levels of support.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The Bank of England hiked rates by a more than expected 50 basis points this week as the central bank doubled down in its fight against inflation. While a larger-than-expected rate increase had been talked about, the market was still surprised by the BoE’s aggression and subsequent hawkish talk. Inflation in the UK was meant to be on a steep downward path by the middle of the year, but this hasn’t happened and price pressures remain persistently high. Financial markets are now pricing in another 100 basis points of rate increases this year to take the Bank Rate to 6%.

In normal circumstances, the Pound would find itself propped up by higher rates as the currency becomes more attractive against its peers. This is not the case as the talk now turns to the housing market and an impending recession. Two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates have steepened sharply since the BoE began raising rates over a year ago and repayment costs are soaring. With rates expected to go even higher in the coming months, consumer spending will be crimped sharply, and this will hit the UK economy.

A look at UK gilt yields highlights the current problems and points to a recession. The closely watched US 2-10 year yield curve is now inverted by 85 basis points, while the 1yr-10yr is inverted by over 100 basis points. Inverted yield curves are a strong recessionary signal.

Two-Year UK Borrowing Costs Are at a 15-Year High

image1.png

The domestic economic calendar next week contains two data releases of note. The latest look at mortgage approvals will show how the housing market is coping with higher rates, while the final look at UK Q1 GDP is expected to show the economy eking out minimal growth in the first quarter.

image2.png

For all market-moving events and data releases see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

Cable (GBP/USD) is drifting back to 1.2700 after posting a 1.2842 high post-BoE announcement. The 1.2667 level is the next line of short-term support ahead of the 20-dma at 1.2587.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – June 23, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -2% -2%
Weekly 29% -13% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders are Short GBP/USD

Retail trader data show 41.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.43 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.82% higher than yesterday and 28.77% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.22% lower than yesterday and 14.09% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on the GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Equities Outlook: Does the Nikkei 225 Rally Have More Legs to Run?
Japanese Equities Outlook: Does the Nikkei 225 Rally Have More Legs to Run?
2023-06-21 05:30:00
US Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Prices Will Struggle With Demand Uncertainty, Rising Rates
US Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Prices Will Struggle With Demand Uncertainty, Rising Rates
2023-06-18 02:00:57
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Hawkish Fed Speak Attempts to Cool Bull Run
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Hawkish Fed Speak Attempts to Cool Bull Run
2023-06-17 16:00:34
Australian Dollar Outlook: A Sinking US Dollar Floats the AUD Boat
Australian Dollar Outlook: A Sinking US Dollar Floats the AUD Boat
2023-06-17 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
GBP/CHF
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
GBP/AUD
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
GBP/CAD
Last updated: Jun 23, 2023