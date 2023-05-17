British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress
2023-05-17 10:06:30
Euro Technical Outlook – Test of Trends and Potential Reversals for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
2023-05-17 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Risk of Further Downside Below the Psychological $2000 Mark
2023-05-17 11:00:05
Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?
2023-05-17 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields
2023-05-17 12:30:00
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
2023-05-17 07:55:40
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
More View More
British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields

British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • BoE will tighten further if needed.
  • GBP/USD is under pressure from a stronger US dollar.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK inflation is expected to ‘fall sharply’ over the coming, starting with the April number – released May 24 – according to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey as high energy prices begin to drop out of the annual calculations. Mr. Bailey, in a speech given at the annual British Chamber of Commerce Conference, also sees food inflation easing, although his timing on this is less sure. While positive on the path of inflation, the UK central bank remains fully committed to bringing down inflation to the 2% target and won’t flinch from hiking interest rates further if needed, Governor Bailey added. On a more positive note, Mr. Bailey added,

‘Having said all that, things are looking a bit brighter than they did a couple of months ago. As the MPC published its November Monetary Policy Report (MPR) last year, we expected a shallow but long recession in the UK economy. In the latest MPR, published last week, we are now forecasting modest, but positive growth and a much smaller increase in unemployment.’

Getting inflation back to the 2% target – BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

Cable (GBP/USD) is on the back foot over the last couple of days as higher US Treasury yields bolster the US dollar. The yield on the interest rate-sensitive US 2-year rose to a two-week high of 4.12% yesterday after various Fed members' hawkish views on monetary policy hit the screens. The US 2-year currently trades with a yield of 4.08%. Interest rate cut predictions for this year are being pared back, bringing the market back towards the Federal Reserve’s stance that rates will remain unchanged, or move slightly higher, through the rest of the year.

GBP/USD currently trades around a prior short-term support level at 1.2447 with additional support from the 50-day moving average just below at 1.2391. Below here is a cluster of recent lows down to 1.2350. Initial resistance is seen at 1.2547 before 1.2515 (20dma), 1.2667, and 1.2680 come into view.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – May 17, 2023

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -14% -1%
Weekly 49% -31% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Increase Their Net-Long Positions

Retail trader data shows 51.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 11.93% higher than yesterday and 40.27% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.13% lower than yesterday and 29.77% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress
Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress
2023-05-17 10:06:30
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
2023-05-17 07:55:40
USD/CAD Slips as Hot Canadian Inflation Raises Risks of More BoC Hikes
USD/CAD Slips as Hot Canadian Inflation Raises Risks of More BoC Hikes
2023-05-16 14:15:00
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates, Monthly US Retail Sales Miss Expectations
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates, Monthly US Retail Sales Miss Expectations
2023-05-16 13:09:46
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023