British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Euro Latest: US Dollar Strength Weighs on EUR/USD, Euro Area PMIs Near
2023-05-22 11:34:36
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Creates a Range After Failing to Gain. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
2023-05-23 02:00:00
Gold Fades but Upside Still Favored as Debt-Limit Talks Hit Crunch Time
2023-05-22 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-22 14:05:32
More View More
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks

British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • IMF turning positive on UK growth.
  • UK PMIs paint a further manufacturing-services divergence.
  • US debt discussions continue as the clock counts down.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has performed a quick U-turn on the UK’s growth outlook and now sees the economy expanding by 0.4% in 2023. In January this year, the IMF predicted that the UK economy would contract by 0.6% in 2023, while just last month they predicted that the UK would contract by 0.3%. The IMF’s newfound confidence is based on falling energy costs, improved business confidence, and robust domestic demand.

The latest S&P PMIs paint a mixed picture of the UK economy with the manufacturing sector posting another decline in output while the services sector remained buoyant, albeit at a marginally lower level than last month. According to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, ‘The surveys are consistent with GDP rising 0.4% in the second quarter after a 0.1% rise in the first quarter.’

image1.png

S&P Global/CIPS Flash United Kingdom PMI

US debt ceiling discussions continue with little to no sign of a compromise seen as yet. While both sides are keen to avoid a breakdown in negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned yesterday that it is ‘highly likely’ that the debt ceiling will be pierced in early June, upgrading her warning from ‘likely’ a couple of weeks ago.

Short-dated US Bill yields continue to push higher as investors demand more for their money over the potential default period. The one-month US Treasury Bill yield closed yesterday at 5.88%, a fraction away from a fresh multi-decade high.

Debt Ceiling Blues, Part 79. What Happens if the US Defaults?

US Treasury One-Month Bill Yield

image2.png

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Cable remains heavily influenced by the US dollar and continues to weaken. The US dollar is trading at a new two-month high, with the daily chart highlighting a series of higher lows and higher highs since the start of the month.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart – May 23, 2023

image3.png

GBP/USD is now trading at a fresh one-month low after breaching a recent double bottom around 1.2395. The pair is below both the 20- and 5-day moving averages and eye 1.2345 ahead of 1.2300.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – May 23, 2023

image4.png

Chart via TradingView

Tomorrow sees the latest UK inflation report released at 07:00 UK. Headline inflation is expected to fall sharply, while core inflation is forecast unchanged.

image5.png

For all market-moving events and data releases see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -8% 1%
Weekly 17% -16% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Increase Their Net-Long Positions

Retail trader data shows 52.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.63% higher than yesterday and 12.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.31% higher than yesterday and 18.07% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias

What is your view on the GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
USD Price Forecast: Debt Ceiling Optimism Supportive of Dollar Index (DXY)
USD Price Forecast: Debt Ceiling Optimism Supportive of Dollar Index (DXY)
2023-05-23 07:55:18
Australian Dollar Ahead of Retail Sales: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Setups
Australian Dollar Ahead of Retail Sales: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-23 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023