EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
2023-10-31 11:06:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
News
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting to Deliver Another Tweak to YCC Policy? 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-30 20:49:18
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar is caught in a small down draft, prompted by a sell-off in US Treasury yields. After hitting a multi-year high of 5.26% last week, the rate-sensitive US 2 year is now offered at 5.02%, while the benchmark US 10 year is quoted at 4.82%, down from just over 5.02% last Monday. While US yields may stay higher for longer, a commonly quoted Fed refrain, a raft of currencies are paring back some of their recent losses against the greenback, in the short term at least.

Sterling is trading at a one-week high against the US dollar but further tests lie ahead for cable. On Wednesday the latest FOMC policy decision will be announced, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. The US central bank is expected to leave all policy levers untouched but Chair Powell’s post-decision commentary will be closely parsed for any clues on the health of the US economy. On Thursday, the Bank of England is also expected to leave interest rates unchanged, while the market will wait to hear the latest from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey at his post-decision press conference.

Cable has short-term support between 1.2070 and 1.2090 with a break of the former opening the path to the October 4th low at 1.2038. A cluster of recent highs will see the pair struggle to break 1.2303 in the short-term,

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png
GBP/USD Mixed
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises

The Euro has been strengthening against the British Pound over the last few weeks and has taken out a prior level of channel resistance. EUR/GBP is now trading at its highest level since early May and, more importantly, has broken above all three simple moving averages with conviction. Prior resistance now turned support around 0.8700 and should hold in the short-term with the 20-day sma at 0.8680 as the next level of support. If the Euro continues to firm then the next level of horizontal resistance is situated around 0.8828.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image2.png

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

