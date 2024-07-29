 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
2024-07-26 11:30:18
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Data Little Changed in June, USD and Gold Listless Post-release
2024-07-26 13:08:42
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?

British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?

  • Expectations are growing that the BoE will start cutting rates this week.
  • GBP/USD may have already put in its medium-term high.
The Bank of England will release its latest monetary policy report this week with financial markets now seeing a 60%+ chance that the BoE will start cutting interest rates on Thursday at noon UK. At the June meeting the decision to keep rates unchanged was seen as ‘finely balanced’ while annual inflation fell to 2% in May, hitting the central bank’s target. UK services inflation remained elevated at 5.7% - down from 6% in March - but this strength ‘in part reflected prices that are index-linked or regulated, which are typically changed only annually, and volatile components’, according to the MPC. If the UK Bank Rate is not cut this week, the market has fully priced in a cut at the September 19 meeting.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

The hardening of rate cut expectations can be seen in short-dated UK borrowing costs, with the yield on the 2-year Gilt falling steadily since early June to its lowest level in 14 months.

UK 2-Year Gilt Daily Gilt Yield

A graph with lines and lines Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart using TradingView

GBP/USD touched a one-year high of 1.3045 in mid-July, driven by a renewed bout of US dollar weakness. Since then, GBP/USD has given back around two cents on lower bond yields and rising rate cut expectations. The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy settings this week, one day before the BoE, with markets only assigning a 4% chance that the Fed will cut rates. If this plays out, GBP/USD is unlikely to see 1.3000 in the coming weeks. A UK rate cut and a US hold will see the 1.2750 area come under short-term pressure, followed by 1.2667 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area at 1.2626.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

A graph with lines and points Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart using TradingView

GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis

Retail trader data shows 42.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.38 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.30% higher than yesterday and 1.57% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.86% lower than yesterday and 19.09% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net short.

A graph of stock market prices Description automatically generated with medium confidence
GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -7% -2%
Weekly -5% -18% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024