British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover
2024-06-20 13:00:19
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese CPI Data Mixed as Yen Continues Steady Decline
2024-06-21 08:07:22
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
2024-06-20 15:08:33
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn

British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD Analysis and Charts

  • UK PMIs miss forecasts.
  • UK government bond yields post multi-week lows.
  • Cable below 1.2650, CCI indicator suggests GBP/USD is oversold.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

UK private sector business activity expanded in June at its slowest rate since last November, according to the latest S&P Global Flash UK PMI report. According to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, the slowdown in part ‘reflects uncertainty around the business environment in the lead up to the general election.’ Stubbornly high UK services sector inflation ‘remains evident in the survey, but should at least cool further from the current 5.7% pace in coming months.’

image1.png

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

UK government bond yields continue to slip lower, fuelled by yesterday’s dovish nudge by the Bank of England. Financial markets are now pricing in a 50/50 chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the August BoE monetary policy meeting and a total of just under 50 basis points of cuts this year.

Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower

UK 2-Year Gilt Yields

image2.png

Cable is back below 1.2650 and at a five-week low. Lower government bond yields and ongoing uncertainty ahead of the July 4th UK general election is weighing on the British Pound and this pressure is unlikely to ease soon. The daily GBP/USD chart does show the pair in oversold territory and this may slow down any further sell-off in the coming days.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Charts using TradingView

Retail trader data shows 55.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.24 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 25.52% higher than yesterday and 42.91% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.36% lower than yesterday and 13.18% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Download the full report to see how changes in IG Client Sentiment can help your trading decisions:

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -8% 2%
Weekly 19% 1% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese CPI Data Mixed as Yen Continues Steady Decline
Japanese CPI Data Mixed as Yen Continues Steady Decline
2024-06-21 08:07:22
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
2024-06-20 15:08:33
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
Swiss National Bank Cuts Rates, Cites Strong Franc as it Looks to Fuel Growth
Swiss National Bank Cuts Rates, Cites Strong Franc as it Looks to Fuel Growth
2024-06-20 10:00:19
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 21, 2024