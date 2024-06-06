 Skip to Content
ECB Cuts Interest Rates as Expected, Upward Revisions to Inflation and Growth Lift the Euro
2024-06-06 12:50:58
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF Levels to Watch
2024-06-04 17:20:01
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
US Dollar Slips Further, Gold Nudges Higher, Bitcoin Poised for a New ATH
2024-06-06 14:30:09
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking Technically Oversold, US Data, NFPs Key for Next Move
2024-06-05 10:06:28
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks

  • Cable set to re-test 1.2818 as the US dollar fades.
  • EUR/GBP is within 25 pips of hitting levels last seen in August 2022.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The US dollar, Euro, and the Japanese Yen have all been in the spotlight over the past few weeks while Sterling has been sitting in the background, quietly moving higher. Today’s ECB policy meeting is expected to see the European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points, the US dollar remains under pressure as US Treasury yields move lower, while the Japanese Yen is heavily focused on BoJ and MoF rhetoric. The British Pound may soon come under pressure as the July 4th UK General Election comes into focus, but for now Sterling remains in a positive trend.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Cable remains in an unbroken uptrend off the April 22nd low print at 1.2300 and is currently testing the 1.2800 level. The daily chart shows the pair comfortably above all three simple moving averages and posting a series of higher highs and higher lows. A break above 1.2818 would leave the March 8th 1.2894 high vulnerable, and that would see cable trading at levels last seen in late July 2023. Tomorrow’s US NFP data may slow any move higher in GBP/USD if the report shows that the US jobs market remains resilient, but the overall positive trend should remain in place.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

IG Retail data shows 34.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.88 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.34% lower than yesterday and 19.83% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.63% higher than yesterday and 15.84% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Download the full report to see how changes in IG Client Sentiment can help your trading decisions:

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -1% 0%
Weekly -2% 2% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP has been testing the 0.8500 area over the last two weeks and is less than 25 pips away from making a new 22-month low. The pair remain below all three moving averages and any move higher will find resistance around 0.8540 and 0.8550 difficult to break. The next move in EUR/GBP will be driven by commentary at today’s post-decision. ECB press conference.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image2.png
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

