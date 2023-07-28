 Skip to Content
0
News
Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest
2023-07-28 10:02:41
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
News
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
News
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 03:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP as the BoE Looms Large

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP as the BoE Looms Large

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Prices, Charts, and Analysis

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The Bank of England (BoE) will reveal its latest monetary policy decision next Thursday with the market looking for the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street to lift its Bank Rate to 5.25% from a current level of 5%. While there is a chance of a 50 basis point hike, the recent better-than-expected fall in UK inflation has given the BoE some room to maneuver, and more time to see the cumulative effects of the 500 basis points of rate hikes that have already been delivered.

Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest

The Federal Reserve (+25bps), the European Central Bank (+25bps), and the Bank of Japan (unch) all announced their latest policy decisions this week with varying effects – see story above. On balance, the market saw the US dollar and the Japanese Yen pick up a bid while the Euro slipped lower. Most of the movement in GBP/USD and EUR/GBP was not from the British Pound but from the other side of the pair. This may change next week depending on the BoE’s decision and subsequent commentary.

For all market-moving events and data releases see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

Cable currently changes hands around 1.2860 after having hit a mid-July peak of 1.3143. Support for the pair nears around 1.2742 and 1.2667 and this last level should hold unless the BoE takes an unexpected dovish turn next week. A break above the 20-day simple moving average at 1.2888, also today’s high print, would leave 1.3000 as the next target.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – July 28, 2023

image1.png
GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 2% -7%
Weekly -7% -9% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Ramp Up Net-Longs Positions Over the Week

Retail trader data show 54.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.38% higher than yesterday and 17.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.41% lower than yesterday and 20.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Sterling has had a better week against the Euro with the pair falling back to an old area of support around 0.8550 before nudging higher. The 20- and 5-day moving averages are now in play at 0.8580 and 0.8594 ahead of 0.8600. Support at 0.8550, then 0.8519 and 0.8504. It looks likely that EUR/GBP will range trade in the foreseeable future.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart – July 28, 2023

image2.png
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

