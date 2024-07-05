British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
2024-07-05 15:00:12
Euro Ticks Up Despite Weaker Data As US Payroll Wait Dominates
2024-07-05 11:20:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Unchanged on Mixed US NFPs, Gold Grabs a Small Bid
2024-07-05 12:51:01
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
More View More
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key

British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound, FTSE, US NFPs

GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Analysis and Charts

  • Labour get the keys for No.10 after a landslide victory.
  • Political certainty will underpin UK asset markets for now.
  • US NFPs at 13:30 UK, revisions may be key.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Labour Party will be handed the keys to No.10 Downing Street later this morning after winning the UK general election by a record margin. With only a handful of seats still to be declared, Labour has already won 410 of the 650 seats available, over 200 more than at the last election in 2019. The incumbent Conservative party are currently polling just 119 seats, down 248 seats from the previous election. While Labour was expected to win the election by a large margin, the Conservative rout, including the loss of many of the parties ‘big hitters’ is seen as a major shift in UK politics.

UK asset markets have been pricing in a large Labour majority ever since the general election was called and today’s lacklustre opening moves reflect this. The British Pound is barely changed against a range of other currencies, while the FTSE 100 is currently around 0.2% stronger. Financial markets like political certainty and this will likely shore up markets ahead of any major policy announcements.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Charts using TradingView

image3.png

Later in today’s session, the latest US Jobs Report (NFPs) will be released, a monthly data point that is closely watched across the market. The US Labor Department is forecast to 190k new jobs created in June, down from a hefty 272k seen in May. So far this year, three of the first four employment reports have seen their initial estimate revised lower, while last year eight out of the 12 initial estimates were revised lower.

Nonfarm Payroll Employment - Revisions

The US dollar index is currently testing trend support, a prior swing high, and both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages. A lower-than-expected NFP reading today could see the DXY test the 200-dsma just above 104.50.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image4.png

What is your view on the British Pound and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
2024-07-05 15:00:12
US Dollar (DXY) Unchanged on Mixed US NFPs, Gold Grabs a Small Bid
US Dollar (DXY) Unchanged on Mixed US NFPs, Gold Grabs a Small Bid
2024-07-05 12:51:01
Euro Ticks Up Despite Weaker Data As US Payroll Wait Dominates
Euro Ticks Up Despite Weaker Data As US Payroll Wait Dominates
2024-07-05 11:20:18
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 5, 2024