British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Face Heavyweight Risk Events

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement
2023-09-08 12:55:46
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
More View More
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Face Heavyweight Risk Events

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Face Heavyweight Risk Events

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis and Charts

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Sterling traders will need to be at their desks early next Tuesday and Wednesday as the latest UK jobs report and growth numbers are released at 07:00 UK. The UK unemployment rate is seen ticking up by one-tenth of a percent to 4.3% in July, a level last seen one year ago. The unemployment rate has picked up steadily since April this year as more people look to re-enter the workplace, and this should cap wage pressure in the months ahead.

On Wednesday the latest UK growth figures will be keenly followed by the Bank of England to see if the lagged effect of 14 months of interest rate hikes is hampering the UK economy. A below consensus reading could well see the Bank of England holding interest rates steady at the next MPC meeting later this month.

image1.png

In the US, inflation has taken a back seat to jobs data in the last couple of weeks, but Wednesday’s data should change that. After falling steadily since June last year, annual inflation picked up again in July, and a further move higher will increase calls from the more hawkish members of the FOMC to raise interest rates in November.

US Annual Inflation

image2.png
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
 image3.png

With the potential of market moving data out for both sides of GBP/USD, volatility should at least pick up in cable next week. The pair touched a multi-week low on Thursday, driven by a strong US dollar complex. This horizontal support at 1.2447 is also guarded by the 200-day simple average, currently at 1.2425. Cable has not traded below this longer-dated ma since a brief move in early March. Initial resistance is seen around 1.2550 ahead of the 20-day sma at 1.2641.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart September 8, 2023

image4.png

See How GBP/USD Traders are Positioned

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -1% -1%
Weekly 21% -7% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Looking at the Euro Area, next week sees the latest ECB monetary policy decision with the market currently split between leaving rates unchanged or a further 25 basis point rate hike. Recent data shows the Euro Zone economy near flat lining with Germany, once the driving engine of European growth, struggling. The risk of tightening policy too far is now one of, if not the most important factors for the ECB to discuss when they meet next Thursday.

image5.png

We have spoken at length about how EUR/GBP has been range trading over the past weeks, and this remains the case. Support around 0.8500 has held comfortably so far, bar one intraday spike lower, while an old level of support turned resistance at 0.8720 has held. The daily chart does show a recent series of lower highs from mid-July and this continues to press down on EUR/GBP. It may be time to tighten this range and move resistance down to 0.8700.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart – September 8, 2023

image6.png

Charts using TradingView

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver, Gold Price Forecast: Market Trend Hinges on Data, Key Levels in XAU/USD
Silver, Gold Price Forecast: Market Trend Hinges on Data, Key Levels in XAU/USD
2023-09-03 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at 7-Week Loss as EUR/JPY Shows Signs of Reversing
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at 7-Week Loss as EUR/JPY Shows Signs of Reversing
2023-09-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Poised to Extend Rally Despite Suggestions the Fed May be Done
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Poised to Extend Rally Despite Suggestions the Fed May be Done
2023-09-02 13:00:43
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates, GBP/JPY at Decision Point
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates, GBP/JPY at Decision Point
2023-09-02 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
GBP/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023