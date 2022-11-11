 Skip to Content
British Pound Breaking News: UK GDP Beat Keeps GBP Bid For Now

British Pound Breaking News: UK GDP Beat Keeps GBP Bid For Now

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Better than expected UK GDP print.
  • BoE rate hike probabilities favor 75bps but could surprise lower.
  • Sterling holding above 1.15.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

UK GDP data beta estimates this morning on almost all metrics (see economic calendar below) however, growth is still in decline. On the output side, similar drops were seen in services, construction and production highlighting the frail state of the UK economy.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking at the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate probabilities below, a peak rate of 4.48% in August of 2023 is considered too high for many considering the already weak economic backdrop. Housing data yesterday showed falling prices which reflects the higher mortgage rates from interest rate hikes and will get far worse should the BoE follow what markets are pricing in. I estimate the current projections will be revised lower in due course leaving the pound exposed to subsequent downside.

BOE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The pound reacted minimally to the news ahead of market open which could bring in further price volatility. The initial response is seen as positive for the pound testing the recent swing high at 1.1738 but remains constrained within the developing bear flag formation (black).

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 1.1738.Flag resistance

Key support levels:

  • 1.1500

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently 56% LONG on GBP/USD (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we prefer a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

