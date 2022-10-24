British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Euro Forecast for the Week Ahead: EUR/USD Eyes Jumbo ECB Rate Hike as Recession Looms
2022-10-23 00:00:24
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
2022-10-22 15:00:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
2022-10-22 09:00:36
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
More View more
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening

British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

The British pound has found firmer footing after Boris Johnson pulled out the race to be Prime Minister. The US Dollar resumed ascending elsewhere as growth risks re-emerge.

British Pound, GBP/USD, US Dollar, USD/JPY, Yen, China, Hang Seng - Talking Points

  • The British Pound got a lift from perceptions of a political resolution
  • Treasury yields slipped again but the US Dollar gained traction on risk woes
  • Chinese equities took a bath as economic prospects wilt under tough rules

{{GUIDE|EUR}}

The British Pound is one the few currencies to not lose ground to the US Dollar today due to a degree of political certainty after Boris Johnson ruled himself out of running for the Prime Ministership.

Rishi Sunak is now seen as the front runner for the UK’s top job with Penny Mordaunt the main the competitor at this stage. Whoever wins the race will be facing a challenging economic environment.

The US Dollar has gained elsewhere despite Treasury yields dipping on Friday and easing again through today’s Asian session. Some of the Fed rhetoric on Friday was seen as not as uber hawkish as previously.

Growth concerns appear to have battered market confidence to start the week with Chinese President Xi Jinping doubling down by stacking the leadership group with his own loyalists.

This appears to have been interpreted as a continuation of lockdowns and a tough regulatory environment for companies in several sectors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was battered, down over 5% at one stage. Australian and Japanese equities saw modest gains.

Chinese GDP and industrial production figures were released today, and both were better than forecast, coming in at 3.9% and 6.3% respectively year-on-year to the end of September. Retail sales for the same period was a miss though, coming in at 2.5% instead of 3.0% anticipated.

USD/JPY has had a wild ride after the Bank of Japan appears certain to have intervened late on Friday and again this morning in fairly illiquid conditions. It has traded a wide range of 145.47 – 151.95 since Friday.

The WTI futures contract is near US$ 84.50 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch below US$ 93 bbl. Gold is steady on the day, trading near US$ 1,670 at the time of going to print.

It’s PMI Monday today and after the European numbers, the US will see what their purchasing managers are thinking about business conditions.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

{{GUIDE|HOW_TO_TRADE_GBPUSD}}

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has held onto recent gains today as it approaches the top end of the 3-week range of 1.0924 – 1.1496. Ahead of the prior peak is potential break point resistance in the 1.1405 – 1.1414 area.

On the downside, support might be at the previous lows of 1.1061, 1.0924 and 1.0354.

The price is above the 10- and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) but below the 55- and 100-day SMAs which may suggest range trading conditions could prevail until a there is a clear break of the range.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Sinks to New Lows While the Fed Maintains Hawkishness
Hang Seng Index Sinks to New Lows While the Fed Maintains Hawkishness
2022-10-20 05:00:00
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
2022-10-18 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish