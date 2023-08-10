 Skip to Content
Breaking News - US Dollar Slips After Inflation Data Miss Forecasts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The US dollar sheds half a point after the CPI release.
  • Headline inflation rises by less than expected.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Core inflation fell and headline inflation rose by less than expected in July, according to the latest US Inflation Report. Core inflation fell to 4.7% y/y, the lowest level since October 2021, while headline inflation rose from 3% to 3.2% but missed market expectations of 3.3%.

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX calendar

Bureau of Labor Statistics Release

The marginally better-than-expected report sent the US dollar lower by around 50 pips as further rate hike expectations eased a fraction. EUR/USD touched 1.1065 before retreating back to 1.1035 at the time of writing, while GBP/USD clipped 1.2820 before falling back to 1.2775. Interest-rate sensitive gold rose to $1,930/oz after opening Thursday at $1,914/oz. before slipping back to $1,925/oz.

The US dollar (DXY) currently trades at 102.02 after opening the session at 102.489.

Learn How to Trade the News by Downloading our Free Guide Below

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart – August 10, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement