How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-20 15:00:26
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
2022-09-20 18:00:00
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off

Warren Venketas, Analyst

SAFE-HAVENS FIND SUPPORT AHEAD OF FOMC

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on state media that the West is collectively trying to dismantle Russian sovereignty and Russia is not afraid to utilize its military power to combat these forces. In addition, President Putin has stated that the Russian forces in Ukraine will be replenished with 2 million more soldiers prompted by recent Ukrainian victories in certain regions.

What does this mean for financial markets? Safe-haven demand has already spiked if via spot gold (+0.3%), JPY (+0.07%) despite a stronger U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. If we expand the potential repercussions of an augmented invasion we may see further price appreciation through key Russian and Ukrainian export commodities, principally wheat, corn, seed oils, natural gas, iron ore, crude oil and coal (by extension). Looking at the current price action of the aforementioned assets, all of the above are tracking higher (at the time of writing).

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

The EU Volatility Index is unsurprisingly finding some bids this morning and looks to be testing the 200-day SMA (grey). A break above this key area of resistance could be catalyzed by further deterioration within Ukraine or further threats to the West by President Putin.

DAILY EU VOLATILITY INDEX CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

All this comes during a key central bank themed week with the Federal Reserve (see economic calendar below) scheduled to announce its interest rate decision later this evening. Global central banks are looking to tackle inflationary pressures which have been surging mostly due to the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The tightening of monetary policies have hurt consumers and with the threat of sustained strain on the energy and food market, this may continue for longer than expected and ultimately exacerbate recessionary fears.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Trade the News

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

