Bitcoin Rallies on Trump Support, How do BTC and ETH Shape up?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
2024-07-26 11:30:18
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Data Little Changed in June, USD and Gold Listless Post-release
2024-07-26 13:08:42
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
More View More
Bitcoin Rallies on Trump Support, How do BTC and ETH Shape up?

Bitcoin Rallies on Trump Support, How do BTC and ETH Shape up?

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) News and Analysis

  • Presidential candidate Donald Trump champions Bitcoin and vows to create a government “stockpile”
  • Bitcoin rose after Trump’s speech but resistance zone comes strongly into view
  • Ethereum continues broader consolidation pattern
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Presidential candidate Donald Trump threw his weight behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency on Saturday despite being a critic of the digital currency in the past. Republican nominee, Donald Trump spoke at a bitcoin conference in Nashville on Saturday where he announced that if he were to assume office, he would establish a crypto presidential advisory council and create a national “stockpile” consisting of crypto already held by the U.S. government – largely due to seizures.

Trump is looking to apply a lighter touch when it comes to regulating the crypto sector and would like to see more mining activity up and down the country. Also over the weekend, a group of nearly 30 Democratic lawmakers and Congressional candidates sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee and Kamala Harris, proposing a forward-looking approach to digital assets.

Trump’s proposal has been well received by the crypto community and is largely being seen as a massive vote of confidence to further legitimize the digital asset. Earlier this year spot bitcoin ETFs got the vote of approval with spot Ethereum ETF’ receiving the same approval. However, when it comes to Ethereum, analysts expect a lower uptake compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Rose after Trump’s Speech but Resistance Zone Come into View

Bitcoin prices closed flat on Saturday but witnessed a fairly typical daily range (daily high – daily low) consistent with what has been witnessed over the previous trading days. Since then, the cryptocurrency has continued the bullish move that ensued from early July, trading above both the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages.

BTC/USD now tests trendline resistance within a rising wedge formation. The rising wedge is typically a bearish pattern, however, price action nears the upper side of the formation. Keep an eye for possible bullish fatigue, especially with the RSI knocking on the door of oversold territory. The upcoming zone of resistance suggests the world’s largest cryptocurrency will require more than just a shot in the arm to overcome this next hurdle which is likely to test bull’s resolve. The zone of resistance appears around $71,820 with support at $64,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Ethereum (ETH/USD) reveals more of a longer-term consolidation pattern as bulls have failed to make higher highs and higher lows on a consistent basis. Shorter-term price action tells the same story, with ETH failing to capitalize on the same upward momentum experienced in bitcoin ahead of last weekend. The 200-day simple moving average comes in as immediate support, with the 50 SMA and $3,375 presenting resistance.

Ethereum Daily Chart (ETH/USD)

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Up and Running
Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Up and Running
2024-07-23 14:08:14
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Sharply Higher - BTC/USD and ETH/USD Latest
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Sharply Higher - BTC/USD and ETH/USD Latest
2024-07-15 14:01:21
Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Outlook – Short-Term Muddled, Longer-Term Positive
Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Outlook – Short-Term Muddled, Longer-Term Positive
2024-06-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Technical Outlooks
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Technical Outlooks
2024-06-04 14:24:14
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024
Ethereum
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 29, 2024