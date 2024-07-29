Bitcoin Rallies on Trump Support, How do BTC and ETH Shape up?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) News and Analysis

Presidential candidate Donald Trump champions Bitcoin and vows to create a government “stockpile”

Bitcoin rose after Trump’s speech but resistance zone comes strongly into view

Ethereum continues broader consolidation pattern

Presidential candidate Donald Trump threw his weight behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency on Saturday despite being a critic of the digital currency in the past. Republican nominee, Donald Trump spoke at a bitcoin conference in Nashville on Saturday where he announced that if he were to assume office, he would establish a crypto presidential advisory council and create a national “stockpile” consisting of crypto already held by the U.S. government – largely due to seizures.

Trump is looking to apply a lighter touch when it comes to regulating the crypto sector and would like to see more mining activity up and down the country. Also over the weekend, a group of nearly 30 Democratic lawmakers and Congressional candidates sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee and Kamala Harris, proposing a forward-looking approach to digital assets.

Trump’s proposal has been well received by the crypto community and is largely being seen as a massive vote of confidence to further legitimize the digital asset. Earlier this year spot bitcoin ETFs got the vote of approval with spot Ethereum ETF’ receiving the same approval. However, when it comes to Ethereum, analysts expect a lower uptake compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Rose after Trump’s Speech but Resistance Zone Come into View

Bitcoin prices closed flat on Saturday but witnessed a fairly typical daily range (daily high – daily low) consistent with what has been witnessed over the previous trading days. Since then, the cryptocurrency has continued the bullish move that ensued from early July, trading above both the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages.

BTC/USD now tests trendline resistance within a rising wedge formation. The rising wedge is typically a bearish pattern, however, price action nears the upper side of the formation. Keep an eye for possible bullish fatigue, especially with the RSI knocking on the door of oversold territory. The upcoming zone of resistance suggests the world’s largest cryptocurrency will require more than just a shot in the arm to overcome this next hurdle which is likely to test bull’s resolve. The zone of resistance appears around $71,820 with support at $64,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Ethereum (ETH/USD) reveals more of a longer-term consolidation pattern as bulls have failed to make higher highs and higher lows on a consistent basis. Shorter-term price action tells the same story, with ETH failing to capitalize on the same upward momentum experienced in bitcoin ahead of last weekend. The 200-day simple moving average comes in as immediate support, with the 50 SMA and $3,375 presenting resistance.

Ethereum Daily Chart (ETH/USD)

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX