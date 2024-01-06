Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
2024-01-04 14:27:57
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
2024-01-05 13:54:07
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release
2024-01-05 09:15:06
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q1 Technical Outlooks – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-01-05 15:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
2024-01-04 09:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive

Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

This article is dedicated to examining Bitcoin's Q1 technical outlook. For more profound insights into the fundamental factors that will shape the trend for cryptocurrencies in the coming months, download DailyFX's all-inclusive first-quarter trading guide.

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin had a strong performance this year, rallying from an opening level of around $16.6k to a recent high of $44.7k with little in the way of notable pullbacks along the way. The strong bottoming-out pattern between November 2022 and January 2023 prompted a wave of higher lows and higher highs throughout the year, culminating in an 80% rally between early September and early December. The next target on the weekly chart is just above $48k, the end of March swing high. The current strength of Bitcoin can be seen in the three simple moving averages which are currently situated between $29k and $32.3k. The 50-day SMA is also looking to create a golden cross by breaking above the 200-dsma. Weekly support at $40k and just below $38k.

Bitcoin Weekly Price Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Nick Cawley

Improve your cryptocurrency trading skills today with our comprehensive guide packed with essential insights and effective strategies for navigating the world of digital tokens. Get a free copy now!

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

The daily Bitcoin chart remains positive although a short-term pullback cannot be discounted. The 50-/200-dsma produced a golden cross on October 29th ($34.5k) and this allowed BTC to rally to a multi-month high of $44.7k on December 8th. The chart shows a series of higher lows and higher highs since mid-September and a break below $38k would be needed to negate this and turn the chart neutral. The 20-dsma has acted as support during the recent rally but is now being tested. A confirmed break below here could see Bitcoin trade down to horizontal support a fraction below $38k.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Nick Cawley

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps on ETF Rejection Rumor, All Eyes on the SEC
Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps on ETF Rejection Rumor, All Eyes on the SEC
2024-01-03 12:59:30
Coinbase (COIN) – Growing Tailwinds as Cryptocurrency Interest Swells?
Coinbase (COIN) – Growing Tailwinds as Cryptocurrency Interest Swells?
2023-12-31 06:00:00
Bitcoin Q1 Fundamental Outlook – Positive Tailwinds on the Horizon
Bitcoin Q1 Fundamental Outlook – Positive Tailwinds on the Horizon
2023-12-30 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Solana (SOL) Continues to Outperform
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Solana (SOL) Continues to Outperform
2023-12-21 12:30:41
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 8h
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024