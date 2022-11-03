 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-03 16:30:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Bounces Back Despite a Strong US Dollar

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Bounces Back Despite a Strong US Dollar

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points:

Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Hawkish Fed Commentary

The recent FOMC rate decision rattled markets after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed that the central bank will continue to raise its key interest rates until inflation shows significant signs of easing. With Bitcoin prices rising to a weekly high of $20802 prior to the commentary, a change in sentiment forced BTC/USD lower before finding support above $20000.

FX traders can monitor central bank announcements via thecentral bank calendar

Although markets had already priced a fourth consecutive 75bp rate hike, the press conference that followed wasn’t completely aligned with market expectations.

With Powell altering the forward guidance of the Federal Reserve to make provision for additional rate hikes over a longer period of time, higher yields and a stronger USD caused S&P 500, Nasdaq and the Dow Jones to plummet. However, unlike historical meetings that once sent Bitcoin on a rampage, the major cryptocurrency has recently failed to replicate the moves seen in the equity market.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

After a temporary retest of $20039, BTC/USD was quick to bounce back, driving prices into the same mundane range. While the macro-fundamental backdrop continues to threaten demand for speculative assets, a break of the broader zone of support and resistance between $18000 and $22000 is still required to drive price action either way.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With the October high now holding as imminent resistance at $21078, another layer of horizonal support has formed around the $20500 mark. While technical and psychological levels assist in establishing firm levels of support and resistance, a clear break of the above-mentioned levels may be necessary for either bulls or bears to gain momentum. If prices fall below $20000, the next zone of support remains at the December 2017 high of $19666 with a break below bringing the September low back into the spotlight at $18157 which could provide opportunity for bearish continuation and a potential retest of the June low at around $17592.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

