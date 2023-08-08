Bitcoin Price Latest: BTC/USD Remains Lifeless But Has it Found a Bottom?

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

Data shows Bitcoin volatility is extremely low

Attention remains on the SEC and their views on cash Bitcoin ETFs.

PayPal launching a US dollar-backed stablecoin.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

Bitcoin continues to show little sign of life with the cash price stuck in a narrow range over the last 10 weeks. Volatility is at a multi-month low with analysts at Bitcoin on-chain data specialists Glassnode pointing out that ‘The 30-day price range is even more extreme, constricting price to just a 9.8% band over the last month, and with only 2.8% of all months being tighter.Periods of consolidation and price compression at this magnitude are extremely rare events for Bitcoin.’ The 14-day ATR volatility indicator is also showing the uber-low levels of current price action and is at a low last seen in early January this year

The BlackRock spot Bitcoin ETF fever that sparked the last round of volatility in mid-June seems to have faded with the SEC not expected to give a decision on any of the spot Bitcoin ETFs until September at the earliest. The low volatility suggests that holders of Bitcoin are not selling ahead of any decision, while buyers remain reticent at current levels.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

In other crypto news, online payments giant PayPal announced Monday the upcoming launch of a US dollar-pegged stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD). According to the news release, ‘PYUSD is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries, and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed 1:1 for U.S. dollars.’

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

Bitcoin remains stuck in a $28.6k to $31.8k range but sits near the lower end of this range. The outlook remains mixed with the 20-dma crossing below the 50-dma, while BTC/USD is supported by the longer-dated 200-simple moving average. Despite the current low levels of volatility, Bitcoin could easily make a run at either support or resistance in the coming days. To do this there needs to be a fundamental driver as the technical picture is mixed at the moment. Bitcoin may be down, but is definitely not out.

To learn more about range trading download the free guide below

Recommended by Nick Cawley The Fundamentals of Range Trading Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – August 8, 2023

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.