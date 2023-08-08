Bitcoin Price Latest: BTC/USD Remains Lifeless But Has it Found a Bottom?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-08 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Enclosed by Key Tech Levels Before US CPI, Breakout Eyed
2023-08-07 17:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil: Poor Chinese Trade Data Sends Oil Lower
2023-08-08 12:00:39
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?
2023-08-08 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Subdued as the DXY Continues to Advance
2023-08-08 10:26:12
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Remain Pressured Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-07 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Update: GBP/USD Downtrend Still Remains in Play
2023-08-08 06:30:00
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin Price Latest: BTC/USD Remains Lifeless But Has it Found a Bottom?

Bitcoin Price Latest: BTC/USD Remains Lifeless But Has it Found a Bottom?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Data shows Bitcoin volatility is extremely low
  • Attention remains on the SEC and their views on cash Bitcoin ETFs.
  • PayPal launching a US dollar-backed stablecoin.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Bitcoin continues to show little sign of life with the cash price stuck in a narrow range over the last 10 weeks. Volatility is at a multi-month low with analysts at Bitcoin on-chain data specialists Glassnode pointing out that ‘The 30-day price range is even more extreme, constricting price to just a 9.8% band over the last month, and with only 2.8% of all months being tighter.Periods of consolidation and price compression at this magnitude are extremely rare events for Bitcoin.’ The 14-day ATR volatility indicator is also showing the uber-low levels of current price action and is at a low last seen in early January this year

The BlackRock spot Bitcoin ETF fever that sparked the last round of volatility in mid-June seems to have faded with the SEC not expected to give a decision on any of the spot Bitcoin ETFs until September at the earliest. The low volatility suggests that holders of Bitcoin are not selling ahead of any decision, while buyers remain reticent at current levels.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In other crypto news, online payments giant PayPal announced Monday the upcoming launch of a US dollar-pegged stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD). According to the news release, ‘PYUSD is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries, and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed 1:1 for U.S. dollars.’

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

Bitcoin remains stuck in a $28.6k to $31.8k range but sits near the lower end of this range. The outlook remains mixed with the 20-dma crossing below the 50-dma, while BTC/USD is supported by the longer-dated 200-simple moving average. Despite the current low levels of volatility, Bitcoin could easily make a run at either support or resistance in the coming days. To do this there needs to be a fundamental driver as the technical picture is mixed at the moment. Bitcoin may be down, but is definitely not out.

To learn more about range trading download the free guide below

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – August 8, 2023

image1.png

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Could the Fed Trigger a Deeper Retreat in Bitcoin & Ethereum? BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
Could the Fed Trigger a Deeper Retreat in Bitcoin & Ethereum? BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
2023-07-26 06:30:00
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fades Lower as Bulls Tire, Support Coming Under Pressure
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Fades Lower as Bulls Tire, Support Coming Under Pressure
2023-07-18 12:00:48
Bitcoin & Ethereum After Ripple Wins SEC Case: Preparing for an Advance
Bitcoin & Ethereum After Ripple Wins SEC Case: Preparing for an Advance
2023-07-14 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023